Robbins School Food Pantry moves locations

ROBBINS — The Robbins Elementary School Food Pantry will no longer be housed at Robbins School.

According to Ella Smith, who manages the food bank, food will now be distributed from Barton Chapel Congregational Church, which is located near the entrance to the school, at 5760 Scott Highway.

The first distribution at the new location will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to receive food, Smith said, participants should turn off U.S. Hwy. 27 onto School House Road at Keeton Monuments, following School House Road by the school and back to U.S. 27 before turning into the entrance of Barton Chapel. Participants should not try to enter the parking lot of Barton Chapel from the main highway.

To be eligible for food, recipients must be the parent, grandparent, guardian or care giver of a child attending Robbins Elementary School or Head Start. No proof of income is required.

For more information, contact Smith at (423) 663-7462.