Phillip Jeffers, 67

Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67.

Life: Born in Scott County on March 8, 1954, Phillip was the son of the late Crawford and Beulah Jeffers.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his nephew, Patrick Jeffers.

Survivors: Phillip is survived by,

• Sisters: Nona Jeffers, and Ruby Robinson and husband Brent;

• Brothers: Gary Jeffers, Jerry Jeffers, Roger Jeffers, Jason Jeffers and wife Patty, Jomer Jeffers and wife Phyllis, and Gregory Jeffers;

•Nephew: Daniel Blevins (Donnie);

• Nieces: Nancy Slaven and husband Dustin, and Michelle Harness;

• Great-nephews: Titus Slaven, and Matthew Blevins and wife Christian;

• Great-nieces: Cheyenne Slaven, and Sara West and husband Dallas;

• Special aunts: Onnie Newport and Wanda Newport;

• Special cousins: Lora Lay, Canaan and Clairee Lay;

• Special friend: Sam storey;

• Special caregiver: Allie Walker;

• His beloved church family at Winona United Baptist Church, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Charles Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry and Angie Day, Dallas West, and the Winona choir. Committal service will follow in the Jeffers Hilltop Cemetery at Winona. Pallbearers will be Daniel Blevins, Titus Slaven, Dustin Slaven, Canaan Lay, JR Bruce and Doug Queener. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Robinson and Dillard Massengale.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.