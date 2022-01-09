19.5 F
Oneida
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Nila West, 79
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Nila West, 79

Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79.

Life: Born Jan. 6, 1942, Nila was the daughter of the late Arvil Byrd and Edith Byrd Lay.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Nila was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James West, and by her son, Arvil Dewayne West.

Survivors: Nila is survived by,
• Daughters: Johanna Bolton and husband Duane, and Tammy Newport;
• Grandchildren: Christy Wallen and husband Christopher, Amy Moser and husband Dewayne, Kimberly and fiance Bob Wands, Justin West, Lindsay West and Nannah West;
• Great-grandchildren: Tiffany Wallen, Macy Wallen, Corey Moser, Callie Moser, Carlie Moser, Colbe Moser, Marley, Gray and Riley;
• Special friends: Doris Chambers and Louise Benge;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Stanley, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Phillip Jeffers, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67. Life: Born...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Stanley, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Phillip Jeffers, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Brian Sexton, 30

Independent Herald - 0
Brian Sexton, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 30. Life: Brian was born...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Nila West, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more

Kathy Zeger, 61

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more

Wanda Stanley, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN