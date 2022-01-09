Nila West, 79

Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79.

Life: Born Jan. 6, 1942, Nila was the daughter of the late Arvil Byrd and Edith Byrd Lay.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Nila was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James West, and by her son, Arvil Dewayne West.

Survivors: Nila is survived by,

• Daughters: Johanna Bolton and husband Duane, and Tammy Newport;

• Grandchildren: Christy Wallen and husband Christopher, Amy Moser and husband Dewayne, Kimberly and fiance Bob Wands, Justin West, Lindsay West and Nannah West;

• Great-grandchildren: Tiffany Wallen, Macy Wallen, Corey Moser, Callie Moser, Carlie Moser, Colbe Moser, Marley, Gray and Riley;

• Special friends: Doris Chambers and Louise Benge;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.