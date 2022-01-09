Kathy Zeger, 61

Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family and friends. She was 61.

Life: Kathy was the daughter of the late Myron and Jessie Carol Brant Pine Anderson. Best remembered for her loving personality and her complete love for her grandchildren, she was Nanna, Nannie, mother, sister, aunt and Sissy to so many. Even those who were not “family,” she loved. She loved working on crafts and finding old furniture and giving it new purpose. She enjoyed crocheting, and going to flea markets and yard sales. Her smile was always present, and she walked her life close with our heavenly father. She was a member of Thrive Church in Oneida.

Survivors: Kathy is survived by,

• Stepdad: Harry Anderson;

• Children: Zachary Shafer and wife Michelle, Scott Shafer and wife Angela, Chris Shafer and wife Rachael, Michael Shafer and wife Melissa, Joshua Zeger and wife Martina, and Chasity Unger and husband Travis;

• 23 grandchildren: JEremiah, Jesse, Scarlette, Roxanna, Jenne, PJ, Johnathon, Clayton, Logan, isaac, Siler, Dylan, Sadie, Kaylee, Elizabeth, Mason, Ethan, Connor, Chase, CJ, Jayvier, Kai and Kayson;

• Great-grandchild: Adalee;

• Siblings: Roger Pine and wife Ruth, Annette Brown and husband Carl, Diane Adkins and husband Sam, and Cindy Casper and husband Jeff;

• Many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: There will be a memorial service at Thrive Church in Oneida on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 5 p.m. Please dress in casual attire. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg, Penn.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.