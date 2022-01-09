19.5 F
Oneida
Church Directory

Grace Fellowship

Denomination: Non-denominational
Pastor: Randy Bates
Address: Jeffers Road, Huntsville

Services
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Thursday: 7 p.m.

Help us maintain an accurate directory of Scott County’s churches! Please correct any incorrect or missing information you see on this page by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com! Additionally, if you have information about the church’s history (date it was organized, date the building was constructed, etc.), please email us!

The Church Directory is Presented By:

Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Stanley, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Phillip Jeffers, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67. Life: Born...
Read more
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

