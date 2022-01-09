Grace Fellowship

Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.