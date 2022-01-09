19.5 F
Oneida
Monday, January 10, 2022
Funeral service planned Monday for Helenwood man who died after work-related accident
Local News

Funeral service planned Monday for Helenwood man who died after work-related accident

Brian Sexton, 30, of Helenwood is survived by four small children.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

30-year-old Brian Sexton, of Helenwood, died at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville on Jan. 4, one month after he was severely burned in a job-related accident. He was a member of the Huntsville Fire Department and leaves behind a wife and four small children.

Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon for a Scott County man who died last week after being severely burned in a work-related accident.

Brian Sexton died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Sexton suffered burns on 70% of his body in a work-related accident on Dec. 3. He was first taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, then airlifted to Vanderbilt, where he was listed as in critical condition.

The father of four small children was a long-time volunteer firefighter at Huntsville Fire Department. His fellow firefighters escorted his body home to Scott County on Wednesday.

In addition to his wife, Devon, Sexton is survived by four children: Braylee, Allie, Raelynn and Jameson, ages 6, 4, 2 and 11 months.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised just over $2,000 of its $7,000 goal in the past month.

A funeral service will be held Monday afternoon in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Carlie Duncan officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville, with members of the fire department serving as pallbearers.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

