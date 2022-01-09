Funeral service planned Monday for Helenwood man who died after work-related accident

Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon for a Scott County man who died last week after being severely burned in a work-related accident.

Brian Sexton died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Sexton suffered burns on 70% of his body in a work-related accident on Dec. 3. He was first taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, then airlifted to Vanderbilt, where he was listed as in critical condition.

The father of four small children was a long-time volunteer firefighter at Huntsville Fire Department. His fellow firefighters escorted his body home to Scott County on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In addition to his wife, Devon, Sexton is survived by four children: Braylee, Allie, Raelynn and Jameson, ages 6, 4, 2 and 11 months.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised just over $2,000 of its $7,000 goal in the past month.

A funeral service will be held Monday afternoon in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Carlie Duncan officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville, with members of the fire department serving as pallbearers.