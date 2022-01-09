Brian Sexton, 30

Brian Sexton, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 30.

Life: Brian was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on July 22, 1991.

Preceded in death: Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Beulah Smith Phillips, and J.E. Honeycutt, and uncle Aldon Phillips.

Survivors: Brian is survived by,

• Wife, Devon Sexton;

• Children: Braylee, Allie, Raelynn and Jameson Colt Sexton;

• Mother: Tina Large and husband Shannon;

• Grandmothers: Pearl Morrell and Jan Honeycutt;

• Sister: Emma;

• Mother- and fathers-in-law: Regina and Tim Wilson, and Von Byrd;

• Brother and sister-in-law: Dalton Wilson and Kenzie Wilson;

• Many other relatives and friends, especially his brothers and sisters at Huntsville Fire Department.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Leighann Wolfenbarger and Emily Lowe. Committal service will follow in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be members of the Huntsville Fire Department.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.