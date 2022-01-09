19.5 F
Oneida
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Brian Sexton, 30
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Brian Sexton, 30

Brian Sexton, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 30.

Life: Brian was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on July 22, 1991.

Preceded in death: Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Beulah Smith Phillips, and J.E. Honeycutt, and uncle Aldon Phillips.

Survivors: Brian is survived by,
• Wife, Devon Sexton;
• Children: Braylee, Allie, Raelynn and Jameson Colt Sexton;
• Mother: Tina Large and husband Shannon;
• Grandmothers: Pearl Morrell and Jan Honeycutt;
• Sister: Emma;
• Mother- and fathers-in-law: Regina and Tim Wilson, and Von Byrd;
• Brother and sister-in-law: Dalton Wilson and Kenzie Wilson;
• Many other relatives and friends, especially his brothers and sisters at Huntsville Fire Department.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Leighann Wolfenbarger and Emily Lowe. Committal service will follow in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be members of the Huntsville Fire Department.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Stanley, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Phillip Jeffers, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67. Life: Born...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Stanley, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Phillip Jeffers, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Phillip Wayne Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 67. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Nila West, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more

Kathy Zeger, 61

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more

Wanda Stanley, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82. Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN