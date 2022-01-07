Where does winter go from here?

Officially, the National Weather Service recorded 5 inches of snow in Oneida on Thursday. So that makes 9 inches of snow for the first six days of January. Not too shabby for any year, but it’s especially impressive when you consider that we’re in a pattern in which it’s virtually impossible to lock cold air into place.

We’ve had two storm systems that have timed perfectly with cold shots to produce these two snowfalls in Oneida, and the result has been very 1985-ish. The Winter of 1984-1985 is one that the old-timers always harken back to, especially when we have warm Decembers. That winter featured a very warm December, before the bottom dropped out in early January and we had a trifecta of winter storms that kept snow on the ground into early February.

This winter isn’t quite on the same level of 1984-1985 because we haven’t seen the same level of cold air that we saw then. As a result, our snows are disappearing almost as quick as they show up. (If you aren’t old enough to remember it, January 1985 featured our all-time coldest temperature in Oneida: -24°.)

In any event, it’s safe to say that winter has finally arrived after what was one of the warmest Decembers on record followed by an extremely warm start to January. So where do we go from here?

Lots of mud

The big melt is about to commence. Already, we saw a lot of improvements to roads on Friday, and that had nothing to do with a quick temperature rebound. We only topped out in the mid 20s, after an overnight low of 13°.

But that big temperature rebound will come on Saturday, when we hit the mid 40s. This is another symptom of the pattern in the Pacific that we’ve talked so much about on this blog. It’s extremely unusual for us to see an arctic air mass as deep as the one that rolled in here Thursday and then see temps well into the 40s just two days later, especially when there’s snow on the ground. But the flow is going to flip to the south early in the day on Saturday, which will pull in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and will eventually lead to our next storm system on Sunday.

Winds will begin to gust out of the south on Saturday, perhaps reaching as high as 20 mph. That’s going to power our quick warm-up, and then we will not drop below freezing Saturday night. In fact, we might be lucky to drop into the 30s as clouds build in and rain chances increase. Those southerly winds will increase during the overnight hours, as well.

By Sunday, there won’t be any of the 5-inch snow remaining. Everything is going to be nice and muddy as a storm system rolls through and produces a 100% chance of rain. Most models suggest that we’ll see between 1.5 inches and 2 inches of rain here in Scott County on Sunday. Combined with the snow melt, it’s going to be a muddy, sloppy end to the weekend.

A quick cool down

Our warmer air isn’t going to last, because another arctic cold front is headed our way already. There is just a mother lode of cold air being unleashed on the continental U.S. In truth, if we weren’t dealing with a progressive pattern due to a lack of ridging in the Pacific Ocean, this would be turning into a winter that we would not soon forget.

Temperatures will crash quickly Sunday night, plunging into the low 20s by daybreak Monday morning. Any remnant precipitation will change over to snow, but there won’t be enough of it to result in any accumulation this time. There’s only a slight chance for snow showers Sunday night.

A slightly bigger concern might be black ice Monday morning. The rain may not completely move out until after sunset, after the colder air is already pouring in. Depending on how long the last few rain showers hang around, and how strong the northerly winds are Sunday night, some roads might still be wet as temperatures drop below freezing during the overnight hours.

Our high on Monday and Tuesday won’t get out of the 30s, and we should be well down into the teens by daybreak on Tuesday. That’s pretty impressive, considering there will no longer be snow on the ground.

Temperatures will warm through the week, but they’ll stay mostly around normal for this time of year. In fact, we may go the entire week without seeing the temperature hit 50°. When’s the last time that happened? We last went a week without temperatures getting out of the 40s last February, which you might recall was a very cold and snowy month.

Some snow lurking?

The next snow chance will come next Friday, but it’s currently not looking impressive at all. In fact, it’s most likely that we’ll deal with temperatures that are much too warm for snow, and see rain to end the week. Colder temperatures might be in store for the weekend, but as of now it doesn’t have a snow look to it.

A reprieve from winter

The bottom line is this: While it’s been a very wintry first week of January, we’re going to get a reprieve from the snow for a while … and likely from the bitter cold, as well, after the first couple of days of next week.

There have been some signs that another load of arctic air is headed our way in about two weeks. Whether that will happen remains to be seen. The pattern in the Pacific should improve some, with the Pacific North American (PNA) ridge index going neutral. But the Arctic Oscillation is probably headed to positive territory, at least temporarily, which will probably shut the door on all the cold air that is flowing our way out of the arctics.

Long-term, it still looks possible — if not probable — that we’ll have an early spring. I would be shocked if February 2022 turns out like February 2021 (which was very cold and snowy). So if winter is going to reload and deliver another week like it has this week, that probably will happen in late January. Will it? Let’s revisit the question in another week or so and see what it looks like.