Snow cream: Quick, easy, cheap, tasty, fun

Snow cream. It’s a timeless, tasty winter tradition that is enjoyed by young and old alike. It’s as much a part of a “snow day” as sledding and hot chocolate. And if you’re one of the few people who’ve never tried it, take our word for it: it tastes even better than it sounds.

The beauty of snow cream is its simplicity. There are countless variations, different recipes and different ways to make it better. But making snow cream can be as simple as mixing three ingredients together: snow, vanilla flavoring and sweetened condensed milk.

Sure, you can add other flavorings … chocolate, for example. Or peppermint. Or mix in candy or fruit or any other topping. But the simplest is often the best, and with snow cream, the simplest is vanilla. And just about anyone has a bottle of imitation vanilla flavoring in their cupboard.

The history of snow cream

Snow as a dessert is an ancient tradition. Archaeologists have found evidence that snow was used as a dessert ingredient to accompany cooked fruits as far back as 2,700 B.C.

Snow cream itself probably originated in Europe, and predated what we now know as ice cream. It wasn’t until Nancy Johnson invented the ice cream churn in 1846 that it became possible to churn cream into a frozen dessert. Prior to that, frozen desserts would have used snow.

Not surprisingly, though, it was Southerners that took snow and made it the delicacy that we know it as today. Southerners are known for their high-calorie dishes, and this wintry dessert is no exception. It was Southerners who mixed snow, milk, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and made this type of homemade ice cream a snow day staple in the United States.

After all, snows are fairly uncommon in the South, and are seen as something to be celebrated, rather than the boorish inconvenience that they’re often considered in the North.

The best snow cream

This should go without saying, but let’s say it anyway. If you’re going to make snow cream, you want clean snow. That means the snow needs to be deep enough that you’re not at risk of scraping up dirt and debris with the snow, which rules out most snowfalls in the South.

It’s not a bad idea to scrape some snow off the top before you start collecting it. And collect it from a surface like a deck railing or a picnic table — something other than the ground. You don’t want snow that’s been tracked in by animals or birds. Otherwise, snow is perfectly safe to eat.

The best time to make snow cream is a few hours after the snow has stopped falling. Once it starts to compact under the warmth of the sun, it starts to lose the loose, fluffy texture that makes the best snow cream. And once the sun has melted the surface of the snow pack and then the snow has frozen back, it’s going to have a hard crust that makes it less desirable to use.

A simple recipe

As mentioned above, the easiest way to make snow cream is to use three simple ingredients — snow, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla flavoring. Try 10 cups or so of snow (this will vary), 10 oz. of condensed milk and a teaspoon of vanilla.

But while sweetened condensed milk will make a creamier and thicker version of snow cream with a much better texture than other snow creams (the condensed milk is thick enough to hold together the melting snow), it’s not too common as an ingredient that’s kept in household pantries. And if the roads are snow-covered and slick, you probably don’t want to drive to the store.

So, let’s stick with ingredients that are in everyone’s home: snow, milk, sugar and vanilla.

Here’s what you’ll want:

• A cup of milk

• 1/3 cup of sugar

• 2 teaspoons of vanilla

• A pinch of salt

Mix the ingredients thoroughly, then begin adding snow until you reach your desired consistency, which will probably be 8 to 10 cups. You can use an electric mixer, but it’s not absolutely necessary. The key is to not over-mix, because the more you mix the more you’ll lose the texture. Mix just enough to blend the snow and the other ingredients to a creamy consistency.

Snow cream doesn’t freeze well — or, more accurately, it freezes too well and creates an undesirable texture — so there isn’t much point in making too much at once.