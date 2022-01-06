Road conditions treacherous amid ongoing winter storm

An ongoing winter storm left virtually every road in Scott County treacherous Thursday afternoon.

The TN Dept. of Transportation’s snow plows were on the roads at mid-afternoon, but were struggling to keep up with the accumulating snow as a winter storm continued to pound the region.

Snow began falling in the Oneida area shortly after 11 a.m., and almost instantly began accumulating on exposed surfaces. Although the amount of snow that had accumulated by 2:30 p.m. had no surpassed the season’s first snow on Sunday night, it was accumulating much more readily on roads and other ground surfaces due to colder temperatures.

As a result, road conditions were steadily deteriorating. Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton said in a text Thursday afternoon: “Traffic report, horrible.”

The chief said that numerous cars were stuck inside the city limits, and some cars were having difficulty climbing the hill on U.S. Hwy. 27 on the “Back Side of the Four Lane.”

Elsewhere, a motorist reported parking at the Scott-Morgan county line as she returned from work and catching a ride home with another driver.

Snow continued to fall as 3 p.m. neared, although the periods of heaviest snow accumulation appeared to be complete. Radar indicated that a lull in snow showers was possible for much of Scott County.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties through 7 a.m. Friday morning. It’s likely the warning will be canceled before that time, with snow showers set to move out of the region by midnight, at the latest.

However, temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight, with wind chill values near zero or slightly colder. That means that except for the state roads, which should improve with continued plowing and salting by state road maintenance crews, road conditions will remain hazardous into the day on Friday.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above the mid 20s on Friday. So while some melting will occur due to the sun, shaded areas will remain very slick until Saturday, when temperatures should rise well above freezing and significant melting should occur.

While traffic conditions are bad and getting worse, there is a benefit to the nature of the winter storm: the moisture content of the snow is low enough that very little accumulation is occurring on tree limbs and power lines. That lessens the chances of power outages due to the snow. Plateau Electric Cooperative said Wednesday evening that they were monitoring the developing winter storm.

“Our crews are prepared and ready to battle the elements to keep the lights on,” PEC’s Jacob Billingsley said.

Many businesses that opened Thursday were closing early. RaeZack’s closed earlier in the day, and Scenic Foods owner Bruce Posey said that his store would close at 5 p.m., reopening at 10 a.m. Friday.