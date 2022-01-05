Winter Storm Warning issued, heavy snow expected

Scott County has been placed under a Winter Storm Warning, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected on Thursday.

The storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon, about 12 hours after a Winter Storm Watch was issued. It takes effect at 12 p.m. Thursday, continuing until 7 a.m. Friday morning. The storm warning itself is for 3 to 5 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches of snow expected across the highest elevations. The NWS’s more specific forecast, however, calls for 4-6 inches of snow in Oneida.

This post will not be too in-depth; instead, I’ll refer you to last night’s post, while giving relevant updates here:

• Models have slowly converged and are now in pretty good agreement on what to expect regarding the track and strength of Thursday’s storm system. The deformation band that will set up with this storm — which is the area where the greatest accumulations will occur — is relatively narrow, but most models now bring that deformation band directly over the northern plateau — Scott, Morgan, Fentress and Campbell counties.

• It appears that total precipitation will be about half an inch in liquid form. Assuming it’s all snow and no melting occurs, that would be five inches of snow using the standard 10:1 ratio. Obviously there will be some melting, as temperatures are expected to be above freezing at the surface for most of the event. However, ratios should also exceed 10:1 at times, particularly later in the day as colder air moves in aloft.

• We’re getting pretty close to the storm getting underway, so I won’t waste time posting the various global models. But the HRRR, the NWS’s real-time, high-resolution model that updates hourly, is currently showing about 5 to 6 inches of snow in Scott County, using the Kuchera method that takes higher snow ratios into account. (Cobb data shows ratios exceeding 10:1 and getting close to 15:1 as the storm begins to wind down.)

There is a potential fly in the ointment. One model stands out. The NAM is shifting the bulk of snow accumulation further north into Kentucky. For now, it still show 4-5 inches in Scott County, but there’s a tight gradient to the south. That’s worth watching to see if it’s something other models pick up on. I suspect it won’t be, but we’ll see later tonight.

• TIMING: The National Weather Service currently expects precipitation to begin around noon. The forecast for Oneida mentions the possibility of a rain-snow mix early on, before a transition to all snow after 2 p.m. The HRRR shows precipitation beginning around 11 a.m. here in our area — perhaps as rain to start, but quickly changing over to snow. Another thing to note with regard to timing: the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday morning, but the snow will be long-gone by that time. In fact, this will be a relatively short-lived storm system, and the HRRR currently shows snow moving out by late afternoon or early evening. The Winter Storm Warning will probably be canceled at some point Thursday evening.

• ROAD CONDITIONS: Obviously several factors will help determine just how quickly this storm becomes impactful on Thursday. If rain mixes in early, that will hinder accumulation. Also, temperatures will be in the mid 30s as precipitation begins, so if snowfall rates aren’t high enough to overcome that, the temperature will also hinder accumulation. But, in the end, mother nature will win out and road conditions will deteriorate. If you’re working tomorrow, expect a nasty commute by quitting time. If you can stay at home tomorrow, it is probably advisable to do so.

Two things to keep in mind with regard to roads: Sunday’s snow storm encountered very warm ground temperatures. Road conditions deteriorated under the heaviest bands of snow, but once the snow showers subsided, road conditions immediately began to improve, even during the night before the sun came up. This time around, ground temperatures are quite a bit colder and snowfall rates are expected to be higher, which means snow should accumulate on roadways more easily. On the other hand, it rained all day Sunday before the snow began to fall. This time around, little to no rain is expected before the snow, so TDOT crews will be able to efficiently pretreat the state routes. Pretreatment won’t keep the highways clear for the duration of the winter storm, but it’ll help.

• If your kids are like my kids, the biggest question on their minds is, “Will there be school on Thursday?” Obviously that’s not my call to make, and I haven’t been in contact with administrators for either local school system. However, it’s hard to imagine that school will not be canceled on Thursday even though snow will not have begun at the start of the day. Because road conditions will likely start to deteriorate well before 3 p.m., it’s easier to go ahead and use a snow day than to risk having kids on slick roads trying to get home. Unless the forecast completely busts, obviously there won’t be school on Friday, either.

• As for other events, there’s only one high school basketball game Friday. Oneida is scheduled to host Wartburg. A decision on playing that game won’t be made until sometime on Friday, but you have to think that game is likely in jeopardy. Temps will remain well below freezing on Friday, so we aren’t going to see secondary streets and back roads completely melt until Saturday or Sunday. Scott High has already canceled Saturday’s middle school JV play-day, according to Highlander coach Jordan Jeffers.

• BUST POTENTIAL: Could this forecast still go bust? It’s winter in Tennessee. It absolutely could. Snow forecasts routinely bust in places like Michigan and Maine, so it goes without saying that snow forecasts in the Mid-South are always in jeopardy. However, there is now significant model agreement with regards to the strength and placement of the storm — something that had been missing prior to today. Meteorologists are going to be fairly confident in their forecasts as we go into tomorrow.

• QUICK RECOVERY: Temps will dive into the single digits by Friday morning. That’s some serious cold air for this part of the country. We’ll top out in the mid 20s Friday afternoon and dip back into the lower teens Friday night. But then we start to recover nicely on Saturday, with temps reaching the mid 40s. We may even hit 50° on Sunday, with rain. So if you’re hoping for another day out of school on Monday as a result of this snow, forget about it!