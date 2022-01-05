33.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Sports Lambert leaves UC, joins Knox Catholic staff as defensive coordinator
Sports

Lambert leaves UC, joins Knox Catholic staff as defensive coordinator

Oneida head coach Tony Lambert is second on the school's all-time wins list, trailing Jim May.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Just weeks after being named interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands following Matt Rhymer's resignation, former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert is on the move again. On Wednesday, Lambert was announced as the new defensive coordinator at Knox Catholic High School in Knoxville. While some thought Lambert might be a candidate for head coach at University of the Cumberlands, he had indicated in social media posts earlier in the week that he was moving on from UC and was returning to the high school game.

Former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert is on the move again, and heading back to the high school ranks.

On Wednesday (Jan. 5), Lambert was named defensive coordinator at Knox Catholic High School in Knoxville, after spending one season as co-defensive coordinator at University of the Cumberlands.

It was a move that would have been seen as a surprise just months ago. Lambert left Oneida last spring to take a job on Matt Rhymer’s staff in Williamsburg, a move that surprised no one. But Rhymer resigned in December, after eight seasons and a 50-31 overall record at UC.

While Lambert was named interim head coach by the Patriots and was thought by many to be a candidate for the permanent head coaching job, it became apparent earlier this week that Lambert was not a candidate for the UC job.

Lambert removed UC references from his Twitter profile on Monday, and tweeted: “Two hands on the wheel… looking straight ahead… keep moving forward.” That same day, he posted elsewhere on social media that he was “moving forward,” with hashtags that included #fridaynightlights.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Catholic ended the suspense, announcing that it was hiring Lambert as its new defensive coordinator.

“A long time high school coach in this great state whose reputation speaks for itself,” Catholic head coach Korey Mobbs said of Lambert.

The Irish are coming off a 5-5 season that saw them eliminated in the opening round of the Division II state playoffs by Christian Brothers High School.

Lambert, a 1985 graduate of Scott High School, is a career coach, developing a name for himself as a defensive coach during a stint on Larry Kerr’s staff at Anderson County before he returned home in 2005.

Lambert spent a total of 16 seasons coaching in different capacities at both Oneida and Scott High. He was the Indians’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before ascending to the head coaching role for two years in 2007 and 2008. That stint included a 13-0 regular season and a trip to the Class A state semifinals in 2008.

Lambert then resigned to accept an offer to replace Kerr at Anderson County. But he stepped down from that job just weeks later and returned to Oneida, where he served for one season on John Brewster’s staff at Oneida as Brewster’s defensive coordinator.

Lambert then moved to Scott High, serving as Keith Shannon’s defensive coordinator in 2010 before taking over as the Highlanders’ head coach in 2011. He led Scott to a 5-5 record and a state playoff berth that season, before taking an offer to succeed Brewster as head coach at Oneida in 2012.

In his first season back with the Indians, Lambert’s Oneida team won a region championship. He spent another eight seasons at Oneida before leaving to take the position at the University of the Cumberlands.

In 12 seasons as a head coach, Lambert’s teams never failed to make the playoffs. He is the second-winningest coach in Oneida’s history, behind Jim May.

UC has not yet named a head coach to replace Rhymer.

Independent Herald
Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

