Winter Storm Watch issued for Scott County

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 3:34 a.m. — As anticipated, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Scott and Campbell counties. It takes effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and continues until 7 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected, with 3 to 7 inches of accumulation possible.

The original post follows …

A winter storm is expected to bring light to moderate snow accumulations to the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of the rest of Tennessee on Thursday, followed by a short-lived but strong arctic air mass that will likely drive temperatures into the single digits by Friday morning.

The setup

A gusty south wind is helping keep temperatures up; we won’t drop below freezing tonight, which is pretty incredible considering we had 4 inches of snow on the ground yesterday morning. But big changes are coming. After temperatures rise into the mid 40s on Wednesday, a dry cold front will move through and drop temperatures well below freezing Wednesday night. Then a low pressure system will ride along that boundary on Thursday, spreading precipitation across the state.

What to expect

In a nutshell, the National Weather Service in Morristown is currently calling for 3-4 inches of snow for the northern plateau region. The NWS in Nashville is calling for 4-5 inches of snow for the region. The forecast from both offices is preliminary and there’s still plenty of time to change, either direction.

Lots of uncertainties

This is a rapidly evolving situation. As recently as a few days ago, we were expecting temperatures to get close to 40° on Thursday, with rain much of the day changing over to snow by Thursday evening. Now it appears that we will not see temperatures get as warm as we originally expected.

In fact, the current forecast from the NWS calls for a high of 33° on Thursday, with snow mixing with rain in the afternoon before turning back to all snow after 3 p.m.

So that begs the question: Will we actually transition to rain during the day on Thursday? It’s not about temperatures at the surface so much as it is about temperatures in the so-called “snow growth” region of the atmosphere, well above the surface. If temps in that part of the atmosphere remain below freezing, then, yes, we will see all snow on Thursday. Obviously if temps are above freezing at the surface as the bulk of precipitation is falling, that will help inhibit accumulation. But precipitation rates can overcome above-freezing temperatures. In other words, snow can accumulate when temps are a little above freezing, even if it doesn’t accumulate as easily as it would at night.

There are plenty of other uncertainties, too. Until earlier on Tuesday, several models were showing a situation where the surface low pressure system never really gets its act together, leaving us mostly dry with perhaps only a few light snow showers that result in very little accumulation. Models seem to be coming into better agreement that we’re going to have some precipitation to work with, but the next question is how much? The strength and track of the low pressure system will determine that. If we have half an inch of liquid-equivalent precipitation, we’ll have a bonafide winter storm on our hands. (The standard ratio for snow accumulation is 10:1, meaning an inch of snow for every tenth of an inch of liquid. However, snow ratios will likely be higher than 10:1 as this storm progresses and temperatures above the surface go well below freezing with colder air moving in.)

In other words, there is huge bust potential with this system. Isn’t that always the case with winter in the south? That’s a rhetorical question, but the answer is yes … snow storms always carry bust potential in this part of the world. There are simply too many unexpected things that can happen. We could end up with very little snow accumulation. On the other hand, the forecast could bust the other way and we could wind up with more accumulation than meteorologists currently expect. Obviously if you were hedging your bets, you’d bet on the forecast busting on the low side, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Current modeling data

Okay, with all of that said, let’s take a quick look at what various models are showing for the northern plateau region. The NWS will have an updated forecast out later tonight (it’ll be published before most of us are awake), and meteorologists are currently poring over some of the same data I’m about to discuss. It’ll be interesting to see what their take is, and whether they offer changes to the current accumulation forecasts of 3-5 inches.

GFS: The GFS, which stands for Global Forecast System and is a global model operated by the NWS, currently shows 3-4 inches for our region. But if you use the Kuchera method, which is a formula that attempts to take variables like snow ratios into consideration, you wind up with 4-5 inches. The GFS is a fairly reliable model and it was the first to pick up on the snowstorm we saw Sunday night. But we’re about to enter the range at which it becomes less useful.

ECMWF: The ECMWF is the global counterpart to the GFS that is operated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. It’s sometimes called the Euro for short. It’s generally a little more accurate than the GFS, but both are solid medium-range models. The 12z (midday) run of the ECMWF was pretty moisture-starved for the northern plateau region, though it did dump up to half a foot of snow further east and even into the Knoxville area. For our region, it showed 2-3 inches of snow. The 0z run is printing as this is being typed. (Updated: The 0z run is in, and the ECMWF has beefed up accumulations a bit, now showing 3-4 inches for the northern plateau region.)

GDPS: The GDPS is Canada’s global counterpart to the GFS and the ECMWF. (The Canadian counterpart to the NWS is the Canadian Meteorological Centre, or CMC, and so you’ll often see the GDPS called the CMC in the U.S. It’s also sometimes called the GEM, which stands for Global Environmental Multiscale Model. It’s a little less accurate than the GFS or the ECMWF, but it’s accurate enough to be useful. It has the storm system a bit further east before it gets wound up, but still throws a solid 5 inches across the northern plateau.

NAM: The North American Mesoscale Forecast System is a major model operated by the NWS (or, more specifically, its National Centers for Environmental Predictions). If you’re hoping for a big snow storm, you’re hoping the NAM is a little too far north. It’s much juicier than the GFS, but it’s also further north and paints the bulk of the snow across Kentucky. Even still, it shows 3-4 inches for the northern plateau. And if you go with the Kuchera method, that becomes 4-5 inches. In other words, it’s very similar to the GFS. The difference is the northern plateau is in the bullseye on the GFS, while the NAM has the bullseye in Kentucky and shows up to 10 inches of snow for some areas there.

NAM3K: The NAM 3Km is a higher-resolution version of the NAM. Theoretically, higher-resolution should mean more accurate. Realistically, that’s not always the case. But the NAM3K is usually accurate enough, and this model has also been the one that’s consistently shown little to no snow accumulation for not just the northern plateau but for all of Tennessee. However, the NAM3K has been playing catchup today. It’s most recent run came in at 3-4 inches for the northern plateau. And if you use the Kuchera method, that jumps up to 4-5 inches. In other words, it’s showing exactly what its parent model and the GFS are showing.

HRRR: The HRRR stands for High-Resolution Rapid Refresh. It is a real-time model utilized by the NWS. Like the NAM3K, it prints in 3-km resolution. Unlike the NAM3k, which only prints once every six hours, the HRRR refreshes every hour, ingesting new data that is based on current conditions on the ground. This makes it more accurate and useful than any of the models above, once we’re within its range. It only goes out 18 hours, except for once every six hours, when it goes out to 48 hours. The last six-hour run of the HRRR shows 3 inches of snow on the northern plateau, with slightly greater amounts further east. At the present time, it shows the least amount of snow accumulation for our area of all the major models, which is a bit of a “let’s pump the brakes” statement considering its accuracy and the fact that it was what gave us the confidence to jump aboard the “okay, it’s really gonna snow” train with the last system on Sunday.

There are other models (a lot of them, actually), but these are the 6 that I look at regularly. Although they’re offering quite a variety of solutions — which is a little surprising, since this system is less than 36 hours out — the end result is fairly consistent between them. They all suggest between 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation for the northern plateau region.

Given that, you can see why confidence is growing among meteorologists that accumulating snow is going to occur. In a forecast briefing this afternoon, NWS-Morristown placed its confidence level at greater than 80% that at least an inch of snow will accumulate in our area, and at about 30% that at least 4 inches of snow will accumulate in our area.

A waiting game

Now we wait to see where things go from here. Specifically, it’s going to be interesting to see how the NWS handles this. Different offices of the NWS have different criteria for various advisory products, depending on the weather that is typical for that region. A Winter Storm Warning in East Tennessee, for example, doesn’t mean the same thing that a Winter Storm Warning means in New England, where they’re much more accustomed to snow … nor does it mean the same thing that a Winter Storm Warning means in Atlanta, Ga., where they’re much less accustomed to snow. If we’re only anticipating 2-3 inches of snow, the NWS will likely issue a Winter Weather Advisory, though likely not until Wednesday afternoon. If we’re expecting 3-4 inches, it’s borderline between an advisory and a Winter Storm Watch.

Given the potential that this system could wind up being a little beefier than we’re expecting (make no mistake, it could still wind up being less beefy as well), I expect the NWS to issue a Winter Storm Watch for our area. If they decide to pull the trigger on a Winter Storm Watch, that could happen as soon as the next forecast update between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, though they may choose to wait until the next forecast update 12 hours later. If they decide a Winter Weather Advisory will sufficiently cover things, that likely won’t be issued until Wednesday afternoon.

The question my kids ask me all the time is: “Do you think we’ll have school on such-and-such day?” The such-and-such day in this case is Friday. And I always tell them the same thing: “Do your homework, kids.” But, realistically? I’ll be shocked if there’s school on Friday (or, perhaps, even on Thursday, depending on what time during the day the inclement weather looks like it’ll arrive). Of course, that’s based on what we know right now, and what we know right now could very well change.

Aftermath

One thing is for sure: It’s going to be very cold behind this snowstorm. And another thing is also for sure: It’s going to warm up very quickly.

We’ve known for several days that temperatures will likely drop into the teens Thursday night. But it’s looking even colder now. The current forecast from the NWS has us dropping all the way to 11° in Oneida Thursday night. If we have a solid snowpack from this system, and especially if that snowpack extends across much of Kentucky, which is where our air will be coming from Thursday night, we’ll wind up in the single digits by Friday morning.

The high on Friday isn’t likely to get out of the mid 20s, before we drop well back into the teens Friday night.

However, the flow flips to the south on Saturday, which means we’ll start to see warmer air pumped in. We’ll get into the mid 40s on Saturday, and likely won’t go back below freezing Saturday night as rain moves back in. As we’ve said on this blog several times, we simply can’t lock in cold air in the pattern that we’re currently in, because of a lack of ridging in the Pacific that makes the pattern far too progressive.

Still, there’s yet another cold front headed our way behind the next storm system, which means we could see rain change over to snow Sunday night before it tapers off, and then we’ll probably be back down in the teens Monday night.