Basketball: Slow start dooms Lady Highlanders at Campbell County

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Julie Lawson keeps the ball away from a Campbell County player during Scott High's road game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
LAFOLLETTE — Although Campbell County managed to keep Scott High at arm's length throughout Tuesday's (Jan. 4) season finale between the two teams, the Lady Highlanders were able to stay close enough to make things interesting against the Cougars. Ultimately, though, a slow start doomed Scott High, which was never able to overcome a 14-4 deficit from the opening period.

LAFOLLETTE — Although Campbell County managed to keep Scott High at arm’s length throughout Tuesday’s (Jan. 4) season finale between the two teams, the Lady Highlanders were able to stay close enough to make things interesting against the Cougars.

Ultimately, though, a slow start doomed Scott High, which was never able to overcome a 14-4 deficit from the opening period.

Brittany Morrow, who scored a team-high 10 points, had Scott’s only points of the first quarter, as the Lady Highlanders struggled to find offense. Lacey Pemberton scored six of her game-high 14 in the first quarter, while Carley Kitts scored five of her 11 in the opening period, and Campbell County built a double-digit lead early.

After that, things improved. Scott played Campbell County close to even in the final three periods, and even outscored the Cougars in the third quarter. But they were never able to quite get back in it.

The offense struggled throughout the first half. Rachel Garrett had four second quarter points, including a 3-pointer, but Scott’s only other buckets came from Morrow and Zoey Terry.

However, the Lady Highlanders were able to lock down defensively, holding Campbell County to just two field goals in the second period. The Cougars made use of the free throw line, hitting four of nine attempts to maintain a double-digit lead at halftime, 23-12.

The third quarter saw three different Lady Highlanders knock down 3-point shots — Julie Lewallen, Julie Lawson and Alaina Duncan — as Scott finally began to develop its offense. The defense continued to play well, and the Lady Highlanders got as close as six points at one point.

But Campbell County was able to pull away in the fourth quarter. Bailey Gillum knocked down two 3-pointers to help the Cougars stay up by double digits down the stretch.

Lewallen finished with a team-high five rebounds, while Morrow had three steals.

Scott’s shooting was slightly improved from recent games, though the Lady Highlanders still only shot 31% from the field. Terry was 4 of 7, and hit all four of her shots from inside the 3-point line, while Morrow was 4 of 9.

SCOTT (38): Morrow 10, Terry 9, Lewallen 5, Young 4, Garrett 4, Lawson 3, Duncan 3.

CAMPBELL CO. (50): Pemberton 14, Kitts 11, Whited 8, Gillum 6, Hutcheson 5, Browning 4, Lester 2.

