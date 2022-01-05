Basketball: Scott defeats Campbell County for a third time, 72-60

39.3 F
Oneida
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Trey Morrow pulls up for two of his 33 points during Scott High's win at Campbell County on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High began the post-Christmas portion of its schedule on Tuesday (Jan. 4) by defeating Campbell County for the third time this season — and this time perhaps more easily than either of the two prior times.

Trey Morrow had 33 points and nine rebounds, Luke West had 12 and Toby Garrett added 11, as the Highlanders rolled to a 72-60 win in a game that never felt like it was seriously in question.

After trailing for much of the first half on a neutral court, and needing a fourth quarter comeback on its home court, Scott High led Campbell County wire-to-wire on the Cougars’ home floor, building a nine-point halftime lead and not allowing Campbell County to get any closer in the second half.

The first quarter was relatively close. Dalton Prewitt, who finished with eight assists and three steals to accompany seven points, had five points in the opening period, while West and Brayden Brumett also knocked down 3-point shots, and the Highlanders led 17-12 after the first.

The second quarter was all about Garrett. The sophomore had 11 points in the second period, powering the Highlanders to a 24-15 halftime advantage.

Then Trey Morrow began doing Trey Morrow things. The senior, who was limited to eight points in the first half, had 25 second half points as he put his team on his back.

The third quarter was actually about two of Scott’s senior guards: Morrow and West. Each knocked down two 3-pointers, and they teamed up for 19 to help Scott High maintain its nine-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Then Morrow owned the final period. He scored 15, including 6 of 6 from the free throw line, in the game’s final eight minutes.

Campbell County was able to utilize the free throw line to keep the game closer than it might otherwise have been. The Cougars were 16 of 24 from the line. The Highlanders shot only 13 free throws, hitting nine.

As a team, Scott High shot 60% in Tuesday’s game, and nearly 50% from 3-point range.

SCOTT (72): Morrow 33, West 12, Garrett 11, Prewitt 7, Todd 4, Brumett 3, Jeffers 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

