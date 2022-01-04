31.9 F
Outdoors TWRA offers cash reward for information on poached elk
TWRA offers cash reward for information on poached elk

$4,000 reward offered for information leading to conviction of poacher

A 5x5 bull elk was found dead in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 31, 2021 | Photo: TWRA
By Independent Herald
Updated:

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 5x5 bull elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The dead elk was discovered by a hunter on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for poaching a bull elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The elk was killed in the Valley Creek area of the 150,000-acre WMA, which is in Claiborne County.

According to TWRA, a hunter reported a dead 5×5 bull elk around lunchtime on New Year’s Eve. TWRA wildlife officer Brenden Marlow and elk program coordinator Brad Miller responded to the scene and found the elk in an old coal mine road. The carcass was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy. There, it was determined the animal had been shot, and a bullet was recovered.

The reward is being offered by the Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Anyone with information about who killed the elk can contact wildlife officers Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349. You can also contact the TWRA Poaching Hotline at 1-800-831-1174.

TWRA said that all caller information will remain anonymous.

