Omicron surge arrives: Scott County’s covid cases are soaring

After an early winter lull, Covid-19 has come back with a stunning vengeance.

Less than a week after Scott County’s active coronavirus cases dropped under 100 for the first time in almost four months, new cases are skyrocketing here at home. On Monday, the TN Dept. of Health reported 169 active cases of the virus in Scott County. There were 125 active cases going into the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Overall, Scott County’s active cases of Covid-19 have increased by nearly 60% in the past week, with the Dept. of Health reporting a total of 121 new cases of Covid-19 in the past seven days — about double the number of new cases that was reported in the seven-day period before that.

The significant uptick in new cases isn’t unexpected. The Independent Herald reported last week that while Scott County’s active cases were dropping, covid was surging in much of the rest of the state. And while it seemed only a matter of time before that surge hit home, there was evidence even then that the increase wouldn’t be far away, with sickness on the increase.

The new wave of cases is being blamed on omicron, the highly-contagious variant of Covid-19 that first emerged in Africa last fall. Omicron is the most easily-transmissible strain of coronavirus to date, although a mounting body of scientific evidence points to it being less lethal than the delta variant that caused a wave of cases in late summer.

Nevertheless, medical experts expect fresh strains on the health care system, simply because of the magnitude of the new wave of cases. Even if a lesser percentage of patients are being hospitalized with omicron, they say, the number of hospitalizations will rise simply because of the sheer number of people being infected. Already, the number of new covid cases being reported in Tennessee has far surpassed the number of new cases that were being reported at the peak of the delta wave in late summer.

As a result, hospitalizations are surging in Tennessee. As of Monday, there were more than 1,800 people hospitalized with covid across the state — nearly triple the low point in late fall.

However, the state is not yet in danger of reaching the level of hospitalizations that was seen during the peak of the delta wave, when there were more than 3,700 people hospitalized at once. And Knoxville-area hospitals remain in relatively good shape in terms of their ability to treat covid patients. As of Monday, the Knoxville Regional Health Department reported that only 30% of available ventilators were being used in the region’s 19 hospitals.

The highly-contagious omicron strain appears to impact children at higher rates than previous strains of Covid-19. Pediatric hospitalizations are soaring nationwide, and a new report out Monday evening revealed that covid-related hospitalizations in children have reached record numbers in at least nine states, including Kentucky.

Although not mentioned in the report, which was published by NBC News, Tennessee also appears to have reached a record high number of pediatric hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were 49 children in Tennessee hospitalized with covid, including eight who were sick enough to require ICU treatment. While hospitalizations among children are up compared to where they were during delta, a smaller percentage of those patients is sick enough to require ICU care.

The fact that this particular strain of covid appears to circulate more easily in children has health care experts and education administrators on edge as students head back to class after the Christmas break. Locally, both the Oneida Special School District and the Scott County School System will resume classes on Tuesday.

So far, children are not bearing the brunt of the surge of new cases in Scott County. For the week ending Monday, school-aged children made up less than 11% of new cases locally — the lowest percentage in months. While that’s likely due in large part to schools being closed for the past two weeks, it’s worth remembering that school-aged children made up almost 20% of new cases during last year’s Christmas break, when covid’s first surge was just beginning to wane locally.

Nevertheless, some fear it’s just a matter of time before sporting events and school itself begins to be impacted by the newest wave of covid, though Gov. Bill Lee has made it clear that he expects students to remain in class through the new wave of cases. Under current state guidelines, individual schools and classes can pivot to remote learning for up to seven days under waivers provided by the TN Dept. of Education, but entire school districts cannot switch to remote learning.

Health care experts say the best defense against the newest strain of Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. While breakthrough cases of Covid-19 are sharply rising in Tennessee — at least one in three people currently being infected with covid are fully vaccinated — officials say that serious illness from the virus is far less likely among those who have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, foreign countries that have already experienced the brunt of omicron saw a quick spike of new cases — similar to what Tennessee and the United States are seeing now — followed by a quick decline after just a few weeks. South Africa, for example, has gone from nearly 25,000 new cases per day to just over 3,000 new cases per day in only a little over two weeks. Should that same trend hold true in the U.S., the surge of the virus caused by omicron could subside before the end of winter.