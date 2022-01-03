Wilma Chitwood, 90

Wilma Joyce Brannon Chitwood, of Oneida, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with her family by her side.

Life: Wilma was born May 14, 1931 in the Stockton area of Fentress County, Tenn., and was the youngest of a family that included three older brothers. Although she was born in a time and location that provided little opportunity for girls, she learned to work hard and never complained. Her upbringing and work ethic fostered a strong sense of independence and self-reliance that sustained her throughout her life.

Wilma was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was always there for her sons, and later her grandchildren. Although she had little chance for any formal education, she honed her reading skills at every opportunity and loved to read anything she could get. She worked tirelessly to support her sons to obtain college degrees and encouraged them to spread their wings while she kept roots in Oneida. She was a fabulous cook and baker and pored through cookbooks to absorb their content. She loved spending time with and cooking for her family. She especially enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and hearing about their lives and experiences.

Preceded in death: Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Chitwood; by her parents, Elbert and Sara Brannon; by her brothers, Kenny, Kell and Kimon Brannon; and by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Chitwood.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by,

• Sons: Rick Chitwood and wife Nancy, and Scott Chitwood and wife Madolyn;

• Grandchildren: Emily Chitwood, Cory Chitwood and Caitlin Chitwood.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chitwood family on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of a brief memorial service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Donald Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the James Litton Cemetery. It was Wilma’s wish for no flowers. Donations can be made in her memory to Scott County Christian Center, c/o Lisa Cotton, P.O. Box 5373, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.