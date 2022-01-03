9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Wilma Chitwood, 90
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Wilma Chitwood, 90

Wilma Joyce Brannon Chitwood, of Oneida, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with her family by her side.

Life: Wilma was born May 14, 1931 in the Stockton area of Fentress County, Tenn., and was the youngest of a family that included three older brothers. Although she was born in a time and location that provided little opportunity for girls, she learned to work hard and never complained. Her upbringing and work ethic fostered a strong sense of independence and self-reliance that sustained her throughout her life.

Wilma was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was always there for her sons, and later her grandchildren. Although she had little chance for any formal education, she honed her reading skills at every opportunity and loved to read anything she could get. She worked tirelessly to support her sons to obtain college degrees and encouraged them to spread their wings while she kept roots in Oneida. She was a fabulous cook and baker and pored through cookbooks to absorb their content. She loved spending time with and cooking for her family. She especially enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and hearing about their lives and experiences.

Preceded in death: Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Chitwood; by her parents, Elbert and Sara Brannon; by her brothers, Kenny, Kell and Kimon Brannon; and by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Chitwood.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by,
• Sons: Rick Chitwood and wife Nancy, and Scott Chitwood and wife Madolyn;
• Grandchildren: Emily Chitwood, Cory Chitwood and Caitlin Chitwood.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chitwood family on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of a brief memorial service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Donald Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the James Litton Cemetery. It was Wilma’s wish for no flowers. Donations can be made in her memory to Scott County Christian Center, c/o Lisa Cotton, P.O. Box 5373, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Snow day fun

Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Lucy Marcum, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88. Life: Born in...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: Address: 237 Big Ridge Road, Oneida Services
Read more

Grave Hill United Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (United) Pastor: Don Kidd Address: 2674 Grave Hill Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Read more

Pine Creek United Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (United) Pastor: Keith Marcum Address: 664 Pine Creek Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 7 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook You May Be Interested...
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Snow day fun

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more

Buster Bell, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Jeffery King, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN