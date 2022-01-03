Melinda Daugherty, 59

Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59.

Life: Born April 1, 1962 in Scott County, Melinda was the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Doris Ann Byrge Daugherty. She loved her children with all her heart and will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Melinda was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Steven Ryan Crabtree, and by brother-in-law Marlin Kidd.

Survivors: Melinda is survived by,

• Children: Kesha Crabtree and husband Steven, Natasha Cross and fiance Shawn Greaves, and Felicia Bowling and husband Derek;

• Grandchildren: Logan and Sophia Crabtree, Simon and Everett Bowling, and Jamie, Mason, Colton and Harlee Greaves;

• Siblings: Eddie Daugherty and wife Tiny, Peggy Kidd, Clyde Daugherty and wife Lenita, and Ronald Daugherty and wife Daisy;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Daugherty family on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy Byrd. Committal service will follow in the Slick Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Melinda Daugherty Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.