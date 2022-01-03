9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Melinda Daugherty, 59
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59.

Life: Born April 1, 1962 in Scott County, Melinda was the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Doris Ann Byrge Daugherty. She loved her children with all her heart and will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Melinda was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Steven Ryan Crabtree, and by brother-in-law Marlin Kidd.

Survivors: Melinda is survived by,
• Children: Kesha Crabtree and husband Steven, Natasha Cross and fiance Shawn Greaves, and Felicia Bowling and husband Derek;
• Grandchildren: Logan and Sophia Crabtree, Simon and Everett Bowling, and Jamie, Mason, Colton and Harlee Greaves;
• Siblings: Eddie Daugherty and wife Tiny, Peggy Kidd, Clyde Daugherty and wife Lenita, and Ronald Daugherty and wife Daisy;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Daugherty family on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy Byrd. Committal service will follow in the Slick Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Melinda Daugherty Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Snow day fun

Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Lucy Marcum, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Glen Day, 63

Independent Herald - 0
Glen Alton Day departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 63. Life: Born in Scott County on...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida Church of Christ

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Church of Christ Preacher: Johnny Polk Address: 100 S. Cross Street, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook You May Be...
Read more

Mill Branch Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Address: 950 Mill Branch Road, Huntsville Services
Read more

House of the Lord

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Non-denominational Pastor: Donnie Griffith Address: 2025 Niggs Creek Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Youth: 3rd Saturday at 7...
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Snow day fun

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more

Buster Bell, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Jeffery King, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN