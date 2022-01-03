Lucy Marcum, 88

Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88.

Life: Born in Oneida on June 8, 1933, Lucy was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ollie Kidd Marcum. She was a member of the Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Lucy was survived by,

• Brothers: Billie, M.T., Esau and Gilbert Marcum;

• Sisters: Shirley Jean Foster, Jewell Musgrove, Pauline Phillips and Joyce Adams;

• Brothers-in-law: Ira Lee Foster, Gene Musgrove and Philip Adams;

• Nephew: Ricky L. Foster;

• Niece: Frona Brown;

• Special friend and cousin: Gertrude Terry.

Survivors: Lucy is survived by,

• Brother, Jackie Marcum;

• Special nieces: Katherine Ledford and Patricia Foster;

• Special nephew: Richard Foster;

• Many other nieces and nephews, plus several great-nieces and -nephews, her church family, and many other realtives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Marcum family on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 11:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Ledford and Bro. Guy Ainsworth officiating. Music will be provided by the Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Committal service will follow in the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery at Grave Hill. Pallbearers will be Jacob Ledford, Richard Foster, Travis Foster, Trevor Foster, Darien Foster and David Brewster. Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Foster and Virgil Cross.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.