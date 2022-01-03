9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Lucy Marcum, 88
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Lucy Marcum, 88

Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88.

Life: Born in Oneida on June 8, 1933, Lucy was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ollie Kidd Marcum. She was a member of the Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Lucy was survived by,
• Brothers: Billie, M.T., Esau and Gilbert Marcum;
• Sisters: Shirley Jean Foster, Jewell Musgrove, Pauline Phillips and Joyce Adams;
• Brothers-in-law: Ira Lee Foster, Gene Musgrove and Philip Adams;
• Nephew: Ricky L. Foster;
• Niece: Frona Brown;
• Special friend and cousin: Gertrude Terry.

Survivors: Lucy is survived by,
• Brother, Jackie Marcum;
• Special nieces: Katherine Ledford and Patricia Foster;
• Special nephew: Richard Foster;
• Many other nieces and nephews, plus several great-nieces and -nephews, her church family, and many other realtives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Marcum family on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 11:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Ledford and Bro. Guy Ainsworth officiating. Music will be provided by the Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Committal service will follow in the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery at Grave Hill. Pallbearers will be Jacob Ledford, Richard Foster, Travis Foster, Trevor Foster, Darien Foster and David Brewster. Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Foster and Virgil Cross.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Snow day fun

Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Glen Day, 63

Independent Herald - 0
Glen Alton Day departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 63. Life: Born in Scott County on...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Gum Fork Community Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Address: Gum Fork Road, Winfield Services
Read more

First Baptist Church of Oneida

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Sean Lee Address: 201 N. Main Street, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Connect Facebook Website You May Be Interested In... http://www.ihoneida.com/2021/03/23/conversations-with-pastors-first-baptist-church-of-oneidas-sean-lee/ http://www.ihoneida.com/2018/10/23/the-start-of-the-baptist-denomination-in-oneida/
Read more

New Light United Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (United) Pastor: Larry Fults Address: 1000 New Light Circle, Winfield Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m.
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Snow day fun

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more

Buster Bell, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Jeffery King, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN