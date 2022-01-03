9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
Obituaries
Jeffery King, 80

Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 80.

Life: Born Sept. 21, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeffery was the son of the late Fred and Annabelle Danner King. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1966. He will be remembered as a man of Methodist faith and as a caring friend. He was always ready to help others when needed.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Ronald Smith, Don Boyer and Ted Hauser.

Survivors: Jeffery is survived by,
• His wife of 41 years, Sandra L. Smith King;
• Mother-in-law, Imogene Smith;
• Sisters: Joy Braun and Cheryl Boyer;
• Brothers-in-law: Darrel, David, Tim, Scott, Ricky and Mark Smith;
• Sisters-in-law: Donna Hauser, Sharon Brewster, Rhonda Watson, Pam Smith, Jennifer King and Michelle Shults;
• Many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida, beginning at 2 p.m., with Bro. Mark Smith officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Music will be provided by Colby Smith, Lashae Smith, Makayla Crews, Brooklyn Smith and Destyne Smith. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Jeffery’s name.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

