In 2021, a record number of obituaries

The 2021 calendar year was one of an unusual amount of loss of life in Scott County.

The Independent Herald published more than 430 obituaries during the year — the most ever published in a single year in the newspaper’s 42-year history.

For comparison, there were 317 obituaries published in the newspaper in 2020.

Not all of those obituaries were Scott County residents, of course; some were people with Scott County ties who lived elsewhere. But most were from here, underscoring the depth of grief that took place within the local community this year.

Local funeral homes were unusually busy throughout the course of the year, as well. Between them, Jones & Son and West-Murley funeral homes, and Four Oaks Funeral Home, released 409 obituaries throughout the course of the year. A handful of those were obituaries that were provided as a courtesy of the local funeral homes, but almost all of them were obituaries for which the local funeral homes handled arrangements.

One thing that was especially striking throughout the course of the year was the repeat losses some families endured. There were Scott Countians who lost not one but both parents in 2021, families in which brothers died, and at least one instance in which three members of the same family died within a span of only a few weeks.

The oldest person to die in 2021 was 100-year-old Eugene Daugherty, a World War II veteran who lived in Scott County almost his entire life. The youngest was Dulca Isabella Morales, the week-old daughter of Ariceo Morales and Terri Mills.

Perhaps most striking was the number of young people who died in 2021. The average age of Scott Countians who died in 2021 was only 70. There were 96 deaths in people under the age of 60, and 49 deaths in people under the age of 50, in a community of 22,000.

One thing that stood out during the course of the year was the uptick in deaths within the local community at times when the Covid-19 virus was peaking: January and September.

Local funeral homes handled arrangements for 55 funerals during the month of January alone.

There was also an unusually high number of deaths in the community during the months of September and October, which was during the peak of covid’s delta variant.

Of course, it wasn’t just covid that was responsible for the increased number of deaths in 2021, although the TN Dept. of Health did report 60 deaths due to the virus in Scott County during the year. There were also deaths due to cancer, heart attacks, accidents, homicides, and some for reasons unknown.

There was perhaps no death that gripped Scott Countians harder in 2021 than that of Kadon Babb, the 20-year-old Ditney Trail man who died unexpectedly on Veterans Day. Other shocking deaths included Brennon Phillips, the 13-year-old Burchfield student who died in an ATV accident in the Bull Creek community.

There were also three former Oneida girls basketball standouts who passed away in 2021: Imogene West Smith, 90, who still holds the school’s single-game record for points at 73; Betty Faye Jeffers, 73, who was one of the top scorers in the state during her senior year before going to Nashville Business College to play ball, and whose picture is featured in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame; and Bobbie Jean Jeffers West, who was the captain of her team. Also in 2021, Kelli Windle Hinkle, 42, who was also a standout at Oneida, died.

Among some of the better-known Scott Countians whose passing was mourned in 2021:

Former Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Henry Baggett, 65; former Terry Motor Company salesman Ben Bailey Bowling, 86; church pastor Marvin Bowling, 70; Paul D. Chitwood, 76, who wrote the popular gospel song “Look What I’m Trading For A Mansion”; Jared Henry, 47, the former Oneida football coach who coached with his brother, Keith Henry, at Coalfield; Ronnie Hodges, 65, a long-time EMS worker who died in a traffic accident; Danny Lawson, 70, the co-owner of Flonnie’s Drive-In and owner of Lawson Excavating; Jack M. Lay, 91, of Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co.; Sam Lyles, 80, who served on Scott County Commission; Dennis McGhee, 65, a long-time employee of the Town of Oneida; Dr. Gary Phillips, 66, well-respected Oneida physician; and Roger West, 83, owner of the former West Coal Co.