Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
Obituaries Glen Day, 63
Obituaries
Updated:

Glen Day, 63

Glen Alton Day departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 63.

Life: Born in Scott County on Aug. 27, 1958, Glen was the son of the late Harrison Day and Rose Day.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by two brothers, Harley Dean Day and Carlee Day, as well as two sisters, Patrisha Anderson and Jannie Chambers, and infant son, McKinley Day.

Survivors: Glen is survived by,
• Wife: Kathy Day;
• Children: Joshua Day and Marilyn Day;
• Brothers: James Day and wife Kathy, and Darrel Ray and wife Patrisha;
• Sisters: Lodena Lowe and husband Lonas, and Florena Day and husband Jackie;
• Grandchildren: McKinley More, Katona Bowling, Jazzabella Crowder, Bryson Richmond and Andrew Richmond;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Day family on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by the East Robbins Baptist Church choir. Committal service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Day Cemetery in Annadell. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

