Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Eye to the Sky: Coldest air of the season incoming, and maybe snow

By Ben Garrett

Regardless of whether we see our second snowstorm in less than a week on Thursday — and, truthfully, no one really knows what it’s going to do; we could see significant snow, or we could see almost no snow at all — it appears that the coldest air of the season will invade the region to end the work week.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon went even colder with its forecast for Oneida … and the forecast was already cold for Thursday night into Saturday morning. Now the NWS has us dropping to 13° with snow on Thursday night, only getting to 27° on Friday, then dropping to 16° Friday night.

If that forecast pans out, it means that once temperatures drop below freezing Thursday evening, they won’t rise back above freezing until Saturday afternoon, a span of almost 48 hours. That’s not unusual, even here in Tennessee, but it would be the first time it’s happened this season. We haven’t seen temperatures remain below freezing for 24+ hours so far this winter. The closest we came to that was on Dec. 20, when the high temperature was 37° during the day and dropped to 23° at night.

What’s more, the current NWS forecast means we would be in a hard freeze for more than 36 hours straight. A hard freeze is defined as anything colder than 28°. The last time that happened was Feb. 15, when we dropped to 26° at night, only got up to 27° during the day, then dropped to 15° the next night.

The incredible thing about this setup is how quickly we’ll rebound. Typically, when you see an arctic air mass as deep as this one invade the Lower 48, you expect to be cold for a while — simply because it takes a while for things to rebound.

But, as we’ve talked about several times already this winter, we’re in a unique setup with a lack of ridging in the Pacific that’s keeping the pattern progressive and preventing cold air from really digging in here in the Southeast. So we’ll be back into the 40s on Saturday, and in the 50s on Sunday with rain.

In other words, if you like bone-chilling cold air, take it in small spurts while you can get it.

What about the snow?

Why am I hearing Barney Fife in my head, asking Ernest P. Bass “What about the cotton-pickin’ rocks?!?”

If we’re being honest, it’s still a guessing game how the system is going to play out on Thursday. There are several different trustworthy models, and all of them are showing something different. They range from the European and Canadian models, which are showing a solid thumping of snow for our area (five to six inches), to the domestic GFS which is showing zilch. In between those two extremes is the NAM, another domestic model, which was showing several inches of snow earlier. But it’s now starting to go the way of the GFS, offering a solution that keeps us mostly dry on Thursday.

This is a good setup for a winter storm if it actually happens: a low pressure system riding a frontal boundary. Our classic winter storms over the years have occurred in these setups. They don’t seem to happen much any more, which makes it kind of wild to potentially have two in the same week. They also have incredibly high “bust” potential — meaning what is expected to happen doesn’t actually happen. So as long as there are one (or more) credible models saying “no snow,” no forecaster in his right mind is going to forecast a lot of snow. Things should clear up somewhat over the next day or so.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

