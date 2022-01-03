9.9 F
Donald Ruthenberg, 91
Obituaries
Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91.

Life: Born Oct. 29, 1930 in Detroit, Mich., Donald was the son of the late Clarence and Louise Elizabeth Rosier Ruthenberg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ruthenberg Brown, and by his brothers, Robert Likner, Clarence Ruthenberg, Roy Ruthenberg and George Ruthenberg.

Survivors: Donald is survived by,
• His wife of 67 years, Tinah Laxton Ruthenberg;
• Daughter: Suzanne Brewington and husband Randy;
• Son-in-law: David Brown;
• Grandchildren: Adriane-Nicole Sullivan, David Shane Brown and April Faith Brown;
• Great-grandchildren: David Dylan Bell, Caleb James Bell, Matthew Tanner Brown, Gracie Shane Brown, James Warren Sullivan, Harlie Nicole Sullivan, Lucas Chase Sullivan, Lilly Mae Brown and Lylah Gale Brown;
• Great-great-grandchild: Isabella Imani Stooksbury;
• Step-grandsons: Randy Brewington Jr., Daniel Brewington, Matthew Brewington and Trey Murphy;
• Special little sisters: Inez Troxel and husband Jack, and Barbara Woods;
• Many nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Ruthenberg family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Committal service will follow in the Laxton Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 in Oneida. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Brewington Sr., Jack Troxel and Jerry Ferguson.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

