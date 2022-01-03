Buster Bell, 82

Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82.

Life: Born Jan. 29, 1939, Buster was the son of the late Willard and Burnette Chitwood Bell. He grew up in Co-Op, Ky., and entered the U.S. Army in June of 1955 to become part of the 11th Airborne Division.

Buster returned to the area, where he met and married his wife, Susie, in 1960. They spent several years in the Cincinnati area, where he started his family and a career driving a bus. Before moving back to Oneida in 1973, he had started driving a truck. He continued in that career until this past January. He loved to drive and the many friends he made along the way. He was a member and served as an elder and deacon at the Oneida Church of Christ. He loved bluegrass and meals with his family and spending time with his friends. He will be sorely missed.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Buster was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Mae Wolford Bell; by brothers, Earl and Conley Bell; by sister, Wanda Washington; and by grandson, Christopher Allen Bell.

Survivors: Buster is survived by,

• Siblings: Anita Marler, Larry Bell, Georgia Brown, Brenda Eberle, Danny Bell and Tim Bell;

• Children: Steven Ray Bell and wife Melinda, Gregory Allen Bell and wife Lisa, Kelly Ann Orick and husband Keith, Thomas Adam Bell and wife Catherine, and Jennifer Ann Woods and husband Mickey;

• Grandchildren: Bryan Orick and wife Tasha, Cameron Crabtree and wife Brittany, Chelsey Beets and husband David, Weston Bell, Brianna Allen and husband Trevor, Charlotte Bell, Joshua Orick, Logan Bell, Caroline Bell and Samuel Bell;

• Great-grandchildren: Jayden Orick, Brylan Orick, Topher Bell, Mya Crabtree, Cirilla Crabtree, Levi Crabtree, Bailey Crabtree, Aria Crabtree, Halle Beets, Haidyn Beets and Blakely Allen;

• Special friend: Ann Kidd;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bell family on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Bro. Bruce Leonard and Johnny T. Polk II officiating. A private committal service will be held with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.