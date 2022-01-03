9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Buster Bell, 82
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Buster Bell, 82

Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82.

Life: Born Jan. 29, 1939, Buster was the son of the late Willard and Burnette Chitwood Bell. He grew up in Co-Op, Ky., and entered the U.S. Army in June of 1955 to become part of the 11th Airborne Division.

Buster returned to the area, where he met and married his wife, Susie, in 1960. They spent several years in the Cincinnati area, where he started his family and a career driving a bus. Before moving back to Oneida in 1973, he had started driving a truck. He continued in that career until this past January. He loved to drive and the many friends he made along the way. He was a member and served as an elder and deacon at the Oneida Church of Christ. He loved bluegrass and meals with his family and spending time with his friends. He will be sorely missed.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Buster was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Mae Wolford Bell; by brothers, Earl and Conley Bell; by sister, Wanda Washington; and by grandson, Christopher Allen Bell.

Survivors: Buster is survived by,
• Siblings: Anita Marler, Larry Bell, Georgia Brown, Brenda Eberle, Danny Bell and Tim Bell;
• Children: Steven Ray Bell and wife Melinda, Gregory Allen Bell and wife Lisa, Kelly Ann Orick and husband Keith, Thomas Adam Bell and wife Catherine, and Jennifer Ann Woods and husband Mickey;
• Grandchildren: Bryan Orick and wife Tasha, Cameron Crabtree and wife Brittany, Chelsey Beets and husband David, Weston Bell, Brianna Allen and husband Trevor, Charlotte Bell, Joshua Orick, Logan Bell, Caroline Bell and Samuel Bell;
• Great-grandchildren: Jayden Orick, Brylan Orick, Topher Bell, Mya Crabtree, Cirilla Crabtree, Levi Crabtree, Bailey Crabtree, Aria Crabtree, Halle Beets, Haidyn Beets and Blakely Allen;
• Special friend: Ann Kidd;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bell family on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Bro. Bruce Leonard and Johnny T. Polk II officiating. A private committal service will be held with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Snow day fun

Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Lucy Marcum, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Glen Day, 63

Independent Herald - 0
Glen Alton Day departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 63. Life: Born in Scott County on...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

White Pine United Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (United) Pastor: Lawrence Blevins Address: Leatherwood Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10:30 a.m. Sunday Evening: 5:45 p.m.
Read more

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Address: Pleasant Grove Road, Winfield Services
Read more

Jake’s Branch United Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (United) Pastor: Johnny Adkins Address: Jake's Branch Road, Pioneer Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. 2nd Saturday: 6:30 p.m. Connect Facebook
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Snow day fun

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more

Buster Bell, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Jeffery King, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN