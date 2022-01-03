9.9 F
Oneida
Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Abe Baker, 81
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Abe Baker, 81

George W. “Abe” Baker, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 81.

Life: Born in Pioneer on March 9, 1940, Abe was the son of the late B.B. and Tressa Baker. He was an Army veteran, having served with the 101st Aiborne Division. He was a retired mail carrier and carpenter. He was also a member of Emanuel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Abe was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Herrell, and brother, Sam Baker.

Survivors: Abe is survived by a special nephew, John Herrell, a very special lady, Tammy Riseden, and special friends, of which there were many.

Services: Friends may visit with the Baker family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Michael Jeffers officiating. Music will be provided by Regina Sharp. Committal service will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Snow day fun

Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more
Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Buster Bell, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Jeffery King, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more
Obituaries

Melinda Daugherty, 59

Independent Herald - 0
Melinda Daugherty, of Helenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, Tenn. She was 59. Life: Born April 1,...
Read more
Obituaries

Donald Ruthenberg, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Donald Martin Ruthenberg, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Huntsville. He was 91. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Lucy Marcum, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Lucy Cloreda Marcum, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 88. Life: Born in...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Faith of God Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Non-denominational Pastor: Shane R. Phillips Address: 1435 Tunnel Hill Road, Helenwood Services Sunday Morning: 10 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Read more

East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Brewster Address: 1258 East Robbins Road, Robbins Services Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 6 p.m. 1st Saturday night: 6 p.m.
Read more

Bible Believers Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Joey Zachary Address: 120 Cooper Lake Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Snow day fun

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked...
Read more

Buster Bell, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donald Ray “Buster” Bell, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life:...
Read more

Jeffery King, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Lee King, of Knoxville, Tenn., entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN