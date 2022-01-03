Abe Baker, 81

George W. “Abe” Baker, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 81.

Life: Born in Pioneer on March 9, 1940, Abe was the son of the late B.B. and Tressa Baker. He was an Army veteran, having served with the 101st Aiborne Division. He was a retired mail carrier and carpenter. He was also a member of Emanuel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Abe was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Herrell, and brother, Sam Baker.

Survivors: Abe is survived by a special nephew, John Herrell, a very special lady, Tammy Riseden, and special friends, of which there were many.

Services: Friends may visit with the Baker family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Michael Jeffers officiating. Music will be provided by Regina Sharp. Committal service will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.