Winter Weather Advisory; multiple inches of snow possible

As we anticipated, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott and surrounding counties for tonight, due to anticipated light snowfall.

The forecast has changed somewhat from last night, when the NWS wasn’t really anticipating much accumulation. This is due to the modeling data we discussed late Saturday that shows a more amped up low pressure system located a little further north as it rides the boundary of a cold air mass that is moving in today.

What the NWS expects

While the NWS pulled the trigger on a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cumberland Plateau and other parts of East Tennessee, it actually went with a Winter Storm Warning for much of northeast Tennessee — and not just the mountains. The storm warning extends all the way to places like Jefferson City and Morristown.

The NWS anticipates much greater snow accumulations further east — as much as 6 inches for places like Gatlinburg and Greeneville, tapering to 3 inches or so in Morristown and Tazewell.

The NWS did note in a forecast discussion this morning that the westward extent of the storm warning is uncertain, and may need to be adjusted. So it’ll be interesting to see what — if any — changes are made to the advisories and warnings when the NWS publishes its next major forecast update between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

What the models are showing

There really haven’t been many changes with the modeling data that has been rolling in last night. Frankly, I expected to wake up Sunday morning to find that there had been. Well, now it’s closing in on lunch time and the models are holding firm, for the most part.

The GFS, which was painting a swath of 9 inches of snow across Scott County and the northern plateau? It’s now showing 10 inches of snow…and much higher amounts further east. So it hasn’t budged.

The NAM, which came into much better alignment with the GFS last night, has backed off a little. The low-resolution model is still showing 4-5 inches of accumulation in our area, but the higher-resolution NAM3k is showing lesser amounts.

The ECMWF, which is the European counterpart to the GFS and usually a little more reliable, isn’t showing what the GFS is showing, but it has upped its snowfall accumulation totals overnight. It’s now showing 2-4 inches of snow for the northern plateau region.

But what’s really intriguing to me is the HRRR. This is a short-range model that’s usually pretty reliable. It runs every hour, and every hour it’s showing basically the same thing. Yes, it’s showing much higher snow amounts in northeast Tennessee. But here on the northern plateau it’s projecting 5-7 inches of snow.

So why the difference?

If you’re wondering why there’s such a wide range between what the NWS is forecasting and what the models are showing, one major reason is the limiting factors that the models may not be fully taking into consideration. They’re just computers, after all — which gives them an advantage over us in some ways, but they do have their limitations.

For one thing, the ground is extremely warm. We were in the 70s yesterday, and even now — at lunch time on Sunday — we’re in the 50s. Surface temperatures will also be fairly borderline during the main window of precipitation. So a lot of the snow that falls will melt on impact, which means those accumulation projections from the models are significantly overdone.

With that said, there’s going to be a period of several hours tonight where snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible wherever the heaviest bands set up. So if and wherever that happens, this storm system is going to be able to overcome the warm ground temps to some extent.

Timing

The cold air mass is taking its very sweet time in getting here. We knew we would start the day in the 50s, but we expected to be in the 40s by lunch time. Obviously that hasn’t happened. I’m typing this at 11 a.m., and we’re reading 56° in Oneida. But a check of Weather Underground’s Wundermap shows that the cold air is advancing eastward. Winds have already shifted in Fentress County, so they’ll be dropping soon. And temps have already fallen into the 40s in places like Monticello and Cookeville. Further west, Nashville is hanging out in the low 40s, and Clarksville is in the mid 30s. That cold air is moving in our direction.

As it does, precipitation will ramp back up this evening. Rain chances will increase after 3 p.m. At that point, it’ll be a waiting game to see when temperatures grow cold enough to support snow. Obviously, the sooner the rain-to-snow transition occurs, the greater our accumulation chances. For now, the NWS isn’t forecasting that transition to completely take place until 2 a.m. tonight, which is another reason why its accumulation forecast differs so greatly from what the models are showing. Based on how the cold air is taking its sweet time getting here, it’s hard to argue with that forecast. Now let’s watch and see if anything changes.

Impacts

If — IF — the GFS were to pan out and we were to see 8-10 inches of wet, heavy snow, some power outages would be possible tonight. Remember that we saw a similar scenario pan out last winter, and some folks were without power for a couple of days.

With that said, there’s an incredibly low probability of that happening. I’m just throwing it out there because the models are being so stubborn with their projections.

The much more likely scenario is that we’re going to see the NWS forecast prove to be pretty accurate, and this will be a low-end event in terms of impact. Unless we see a prolonged period of those heavy snowfall rates, we aren’t going to see road conditions deteriorate too much overnight. Even though temperatures are expected to drop into the low-to-mid 20s, the ground is just too warm. Look out for some isolated slick spots as you head back to work Monday morning, but widespread travel concerns don’t seem too likely right now.

The Aftermath

This is the coldest air mass we have experienced this season … but it isn’t going to last long. We’ll be back above freezing by Monday afternoon, which means any snow that does fall will start to melt fairly quickly as sunshine returns to the forecast on Monday. A very cold night is in store for Monday night, but then the real warming trend begins after that.

Incredibly, as cold and deep as this air mass is, we’ll only spend a couple of nights below freezing, and then by Tuesday night we likely won’t go below freezing at all. It’s pretty amazing, but not necessarily surprising, given the way this winter has turned out.

We could be close to 50° on Wednesday, but then another cold front moves our way … and with it comes another chance for snow. Yes, some accumulation could occur Thursday and Thursday night. But let’s get through this system and see how things take shape after that.