Oneida
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Church Directory

Word of God Ministries

Denomination: Non-denominational
Pastor: Jerry Foster
Address: 317 Troxel Drive, Oneida

Services
Sunday Morning: 10 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Connect
