Mill Branch Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor:
Address: 950 Mill Branch Road, Huntsville
Services
Denomination: Baptist
Pastor:
Address: 950 Mill Branch Road, Huntsville
Services
Help us maintain an accurate directory of Scott County’s churches! Please correct any incorrect or missing information you see on this page by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com! Additionally, if you have information about the church’s history (date it was organized, date the building was constructed, etc.), please email us!
Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.