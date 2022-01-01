43.3 F
Oneida
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Church Directory

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist (Missionary)
Pastor: Billy Lowe
Address: 8939 Baker Highway, Huntsville

Services
Sunday Morning: 10 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6:30 p.m.

Help us maintain an accurate directory of Scott County’s churches! Please correct any incorrect or missing information you see on this page by emailing newsroom@ihoneida.com! Additionally, if you have information about the church’s history (date it was organized, date the building was constructed, etc.), please email us!

