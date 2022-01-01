Eye to the Sky: Is our first snow fall of the season getting ready to take us by surprise?

After one of the warmest starts to winter in our area’s recorded history, folks who have been jonesing for snow could be tantalizingly close to getting their wish Sunday night.

In fact, don’t look now, but the chances of accumulating snow are actually increasing quite rapidly today.

A rain-changing-to-snow setup has been in the forecast for several days; that’s not new. What’s new is that what once looked like nothing but minor accumulations is suddenly starting to look intriguingly close to our area’s first snowfall of the season.

Before I delve into this, a word of caution: There’s an extremely high bust scenario with this setup. Remember that weather is an inexact science, and this afternoon should reinforce that. We were expecting quite a few reports of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes in Tennessee, and it was largely a big, fat nothing-burger.

With that said, some models are trending stronger and further north with a secondary system that could deliver some snow to the region after the colder air arrives tomorrow. If these models pan out, we could potentially be looking at several inches of wet snow — primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.

This is the setup: Cold air advection will begin in earnest tomorrow morning. Temperatures may still be in the 50s when the sun comes up, but they’ll drop throughout the day, and will be in the 30s by sunset. Any rain that is around will gradually change over to snow as the cold air continues to filter in after dark. Here on the northern Cumberland Plateau, that transition will likely take place somewhere around 7 p.m., based on current estimates.

How much snow will fall? That’s where it gets tricky, and it’s going to depend on how far north the low pressure tracks after it develops and moves along the frontal boundary tomorrow evening.

The latest GFS model, which ran just a few hours ago, shows up to 9 inches (that’s not a misprint) of snow in Scott County. Does that seem unbelievable? Well, it should…because it probably is. The GFS is a low-resolution model and, quite frankly, it isn’t much use at such close range. Besides, other low-resolution models, like the ECMWF, show almost no snow for our area.

So, throw out the GFS. However, there’s also this: The HRRR, a high-resolution, short-range weather model that is among the most useful tools meteorologists have at their disposal when they’re forecasting weather a day or so in advance, is showing 4-6 inches of snow in Scott County.

Again, that’s almost certainly overdone, because ground temperatures are very warm, surface temperatures are going to be marginal as snow begins to fall, and drier air will move in relatively quickly to shut down the precipitation as temperatures more conducive to accumulating snow move in.

But even if you cut that total in half, a couple of inches of snow on the ground by daybreak Monday morning would be a pretty remarkable turn-around after we were sitting at 71° earlier today.

And there are some other short-range models that are beginning to line up with the HRRR. And I was still leaning towards discounting this about-face by the short-range models, but then the 0z run of the NAM spit out while I was writing this, and it’s gone from suggesting zilch for the northern plateau to lining up very well with what the HRRR is showing — 4-6 inches of snow in Scott County.

To reiterate: I’m not saying it’s going to snow 4-6 inches. I’m just saying that’s what the models are showing. All of the caveats I mentioned above — the warm ground temperatures, the marginal surface temperatures, the short window for precipitation — are in play here.

But I’ll leave it at this: Currently, the National Weather Service isn’t predicting much in terms of snow. That’s going to make the next forecast update (which will be released at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning) really interesting. If these modeling trends continue through the overnight hours, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the NWS issue a Winter Weather Advisory for our region for some light snow accumulations.

On the other hand, I also wouldn’t be surprised to wake up tomorrow morning to find that the low pressure system has trended back southwards and we’re expecting little to no accumulation. The idea of accumulating snow less than 36 hours after temps were in the 70s is very hard to wrap one’s mind around.