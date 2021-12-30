42.3 F
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor: Jim West
Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville

Services
Sunday School: 10 a.m.
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Connect
Facebook
Website

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

