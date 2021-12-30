42.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor: Dilbert Terry
Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood

Services
Sunday School: 10 a.m.
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Connect
Facebook
Website

Latest news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

2021 Person of the Year: Kellie Walker

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, is the 2021 Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year....
Read more

Anointed Church of the Living God

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Non-denominational Pastor: Johnny Johnson Address: 231 Letner Road, Helenwood Services Sunday morning: 10 a.m. Sunday evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A very mild weather pattern continues into New Year’s Day

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It wasn’t the warmest Christmas on record; that still belongs to 2015. But it came close. Christmas 2021 featured an official high temperature of 67°...
Read more

Latest News

New River Missionary Baptist

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Trinity Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

White Rock Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN