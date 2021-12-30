42.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Denomination: Baptist (Missionary)
Pastor: David Walker
Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood

Services
Sunday School: 10 a.m.
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m.

Connect
Facebook
Website

Latest news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Anointed Church of the Living God

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Non-denominational Pastor: Johnny Johnson Address: 231 Letner Road, Helenwood Services Sunday morning: 10 a.m. Sunday evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m.
Read more

Basketball: Nine takeaways from the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
For three days, all four local teams and 12 others battled it out at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic at Oneida. In...
Read more

New state data shows more Scott Countians have died of covid than previously reported

Local News Independent Herald - 0
New data from the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday revealed that 86 Scott Countians have died of novel coronavirus, up 21% from the 71 deaths that had previously been reported. The revised data is part of a year-end data reconciliation by the Dept. of Health, which included an analysis of death certificates that included covid as an underlying cause of death. The department is preparing to move from daily covid data reports to weekly data reports beginning in January.
Read more

Latest News

New River Missionary Baptist

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Trinity Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

White Rock Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN