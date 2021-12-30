42.3 F
Church Directory

Landmark Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor: Chad Hutson
Address: 260 Landmark Road, Oneida

Services

Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

New River Missionary Baptist
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Trinity Baptist Church
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

White Rock Baptist Church
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
