Oneida
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Church Directory

Helenwood Baptist Church

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor: Dave Barnhouse
Address: 235 Main Street, Helenwood

Services
Sunday School: 10 a.m.
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Connect
Facebook
Website

Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Trinity Baptist Church

Not just covid: Flu levels high in Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.
Read more

2021 Person of the Year: Kellie Walker

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, is the 2021 Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year....
Read more

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN