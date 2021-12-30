First Baptist Church of Huntsville

What began as a simple traffic violation turned into an arrest on a laundry list of charges last week, as an Oneida man was arrested for evading arrest, drug possession, tampering with evidence and other charges. It was one of several charges filed by Oneida Police Department in the last few days before Christmas.
All county-wide offices, all judicial offices, and most district-level offices will be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election. The only county-wide office typically not on the ballot in this cycle is Assessor of Property; however, a special election will be required for that office, due to the death of incumbent Tony Sexton. That race, where appointed incumbent Tiffany Jeffers will seek election to the office, is one of two that do not involve elected incumbents. In the Trustee's office, long-time incumbent Jimmy D. Byrd has announced that he is retiring. Additionally, all judicial offices will be on the ballot in 2022. Qualifying will begin on Feb. 7.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped below 100 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 9, when delta variant was just beginning to manifest itself locally. There had been as many as 511 active cases of the virus since that time, but the numbers have been steadily -- if slowly -- declining in recent weeks. Scott County's active cases dropped from 172 on Dec. 10 to 116 on Dec. 24 to 95 on Dec. 27. The same is not true in the rest of the state, where the number of active cases has jumped from 25,000 to 42,000 in the span of a week. The data may not be wholly accurate, given the prevalence of at-home covid tests.
It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.
District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.
The TN Bureau of Investigation last week released a newly-redesigned Sexual Offender Registry that is easier to use and understand. Among the changes are more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and an interactive map that pinpoints the residential addresses of registered sex offenders while also making a distinction between sex offenders who were convicted of crimes against children.
We were eager to say goodbye to 2020 ... until 2021 turned out to be much the same. Now we're headed into 2022 and it's beginning the same way the last two years played out. It's easy to feel like meteorologist Phil Connors in Groundhog Day.
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”
That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Following four years of bloodshed that resulted in the loss of more than 600,000 lives, President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow countrymen welcomed their Southern comrades back into the Union with open arms. Today, we're seeing our nation ripped apart by what increasingly seem like irreconcilable differences. Where have we gone wrong?
Christmas at Mine No. 12 is a fictional short story about a Christmas Eve mining disaster at a coal mine in Brimstone — and how families from the Indian Fork valley rallied to save their loved ones. This story originally appeared in print in the Independent Herald in 2019 as a series. It is reprinted here in its entirety.
Hunters harvested 214 deer in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun hunt, up slightly from last year but still well below the 299 harvested during the same period the year before an outbreak of EHD in 2017. The total harvest so far this year in Scott County is 645, significantly fewer than the 1,023 killed during the same time frame the year before the EHD outbreak.
Through the end of the second and final weekend of Tennessee's muzzleloader hunt, Scott County hunters had harvested a total of 236 deer since muzzleloader season opened, the most since the EHD outbreak of 2017. Last year, 182 deer had been killed during the same time period. Nearly 75% of the harvest so far has been antlered bucks.
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.
What began as a simple traffic violation turned into an arrest on a laundry list of charges last week, as an Oneida man was arrested for evading arrest, drug possession, tampering with evidence and other charges. It was one of several charges filed by Oneida Police Department in the last few days before Christmas.
All county-wide offices, all judicial offices, and most district-level offices will be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election. The only county-wide office typically not on the ballot in this cycle is Assessor of Property; however, a special election will be required for that office, due to the death of incumbent Tony Sexton. That race, where appointed incumbent Tiffany Jeffers will seek election to the office, is one of two that do not involve elected incumbents. In the Trustee's office, long-time incumbent Jimmy D. Byrd has announced that he is retiring. Additionally, all judicial offices will be on the ballot in 2022. Qualifying will begin on Feb. 7.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped below 100 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 9, when delta variant was just beginning to manifest itself locally. There had been as many as 511 active cases of the virus since that time, but the numbers have been steadily -- if slowly -- declining in recent weeks. Scott County's active cases dropped from 172 on Dec. 10 to 116 on Dec. 24 to 95 on Dec. 27. The same is not true in the rest of the state, where the number of active cases has jumped from 25,000 to 42,000 in the span of a week. The data may not be wholly accurate, given the prevalence of at-home covid tests.
It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.
District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.
The TN Bureau of Investigation last week released a newly-redesigned Sexual Offender Registry that is easier to use and understand. Among the changes are more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and an interactive map that pinpoints the residential addresses of registered sex offenders while also making a distinction between sex offenders who were convicted of crimes against children.
We were eager to say goodbye to 2020 ... until 2021 turned out to be much the same. Now we're headed into 2022 and it's beginning the same way the last two years played out. It's easy to feel like meteorologist Phil Connors in Groundhog Day.
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”
That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Following four years of bloodshed that resulted in the loss of more than 600,000 lives, President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow countrymen welcomed their Southern comrades back into the Union with open arms. Today, we're seeing our nation ripped apart by what increasingly seem like irreconcilable differences. Where have we gone wrong?
Christmas at Mine No. 12 is a fictional short story about a Christmas Eve mining disaster at a coal mine in Brimstone — and how families from the Indian Fork valley rallied to save their loved ones. This story originally appeared in print in the Independent Herald in 2019 as a series. It is reprinted here in its entirety.
Hunters harvested 214 deer in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun hunt, up slightly from last year but still well below the 299 harvested during the same period the year before an outbreak of EHD in 2017. The total harvest so far this year in Scott County is 645, significantly fewer than the 1,023 killed during the same time frame the year before the EHD outbreak.
Through the end of the second and final weekend of Tennessee's muzzleloader hunt, Scott County hunters had harvested a total of 236 deer since muzzleloader season opened, the most since the EHD outbreak of 2017. Last year, 182 deer had been killed during the same time period. Nearly 75% of the harvest so far has been antlered bucks.
A combination of ideal weather conditions, the peak of pre-rut activity, and a deer herd that continues to bounce back from an EHD outbreak four years ago led to a successful opening weekend of muzzleloader season for deer hunters.