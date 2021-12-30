42.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Denomination: Baptist
Pastor: Kevin Terry
Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville

Services
Sunday School: 10 a.m.
Sunday Morning: 11 a.m.
Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Connect
Facebook
Website

Latest news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Church Directory

New River Missionary Baptist

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

Trinity Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

White Rock Baptist Church

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
Church Directory

First Baptist Church of Huntsville

Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Kevin Terry Address: 3281 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

House of the Lord

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Non-denominational Pastor: Donnie Griffith Address: 2025 Niggs Creek Road, Oneida Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Youth: 3rd Saturday at 7...
Read more

Update: Severe weather should stay south on Wednesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There is a threat of severe weather in Tennessee today, but it continues to look like that threat will be south of the northern...
Read more

New River Missionary Baptist

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Latest News

New River Missionary Baptist

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist (Missionary) Pastor: David Walker Address: 9443 Scott Highway, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening: 6 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Trinity Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Dilbert Terry Address: 1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

White Rock Baptist Church

Church Directory Independent Herald - 0
Denomination: Baptist Pastor: Jim West Address: 2703 Baker Highway, Huntsville Services Sunday School: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning: 11 a.m. Sunday Evening: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Connect Facebook Website
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN