First Baptist Church of Huntsville

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped below 100 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 9, when delta variant was just beginning to manifest itself locally. There had been as many as 511 active cases of the virus since that time, but the numbers have been steadily -- if slowly -- declining in recent weeks. Scott County's active cases dropped from 172 on Dec. 10 to 116 on Dec. 24 to 95 on Dec. 27. The same is not true in the rest of the state, where the number of active cases has jumped from 25,000 to 42,000 in the span of a week. The data may not be wholly accurate, given the prevalence of at-home covid tests.