Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Eye to the Sky Update: Severe weather should stay south on Wednesday
Update: Severe weather should stay south on Wednesday

By Ben Garrett

There is a threat of severe weather in Tennessee today, but it continues to look like that threat will be south of the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

A line of storms will pass through the region late today, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. For areas along the southern plateau and into the southern valley, there’s also a risk for isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk area for severe weather across much of the southern tier of Tennessee, and an Enhanced Risk area for parts of southern Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama.

It is within this Enhanced Risk area that the primary threat for severe weather exists later today. Storms were beginning to initiate within that region at around lunch time, and there is a 10% chance of tornadoes occurring within that part of the country.

By tonight, those storms will have congealed into a solid line as they march eastward across Tennessee. The Slight Risk area extends nearly to Scott County, but we’re likely far enough north that we won’t see much in the way of rough weather tonight.

As for timing, the rain (and potential storms) will likely arrive sometime around 7 p.m. tonight.

There is a greater chance for severe weather here in Scott County on Saturday, as a strong cold front advances on the region. The SPC has outlined a risk area that includes much of the Deep South, most of Tennessee, and southern Kentucky.

While there are plenty of uncertainties that exist with regards to Saturday’s storm system, the picture should begin to clear up once this evening’s rough weather is out of the way. It is likely that the highest chance for severe weather on Saturday will be very much the same areas where the highest chance for severe weather exists today. However, specific to our area, there’s likely to be a higher risk for severe weather Saturday than there is today.

The reason for the more widespread severe weather threat on Saturday is greater wind shear that is likely to be in place in advance of the cold front.

A sharp turn to colder weather is still expected for the latter part of the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Sunday, perhaps going from the 50s at sunrise to the 20s by sunset or shortly thereafter. We could flirt with temperatures dropping into the teens Monday morning, which would make this the coldest air mass of the season thus far.

The good news — if you hate winter weather — is that we’ll begin to rebound very quickly. We could hit 50° as soon as Wednesday, before another cold front moves through during the day on Thursday of next week.

The second surge of cold air, set for late next week, looks even colder than the first but there’s a big question about how far south it can penetrate. The GFS model has us getting really cold at the end of next week, but the ECMWF model keeps the cold air to our north. If I were having to pick between the two, I’d choose the ECMWF, simply because — as I’ve said before — we aren’t going to see strong wintry weather in our part of the world until something changes in the Pacific … and we aren’t to that point yet.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
