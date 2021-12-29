Traffic violation leads to arrest, multiple charges

An Oneida man was arrested last week on a laundry list of charges that began with a simple traffic violation and escalated from there.

Jason Crossgrove, 40, of an O&W Road address, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Dec. 22, following a traffic stop near Oneida City Park.

According to a report, an officer saw Crossgrove’s vehicle cross the center line several times as he drove east on Paint Rock Road. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Crossgrove allegedly turned onto Buffalo Road but refused to stop, traveling onto Pentecost Street before finally stopping.

As Crossgrove exited the vehicle, the officer could allegedly smell marijuana, and Crossgrove allegedly told the officer he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket. Officers also recovered two bags of pot from Crossgrove, according to the arrest report.

Crossgrove was charged with evading arrest, tempering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain his lane, violation of the financial responsibility law, registration violation, and driving on a suspended license.

Other charges filed by OPD last week included a Kentucky man who was arrested following a traffic stop on Alberta Street near Mike’s Station.

According to a report, an officer saw Gerald S. Strunk, 45, of Pine Knot, swerve back and forth while driving south on Alberta Street on Dec. 23. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Strunk allegedly said that his license had been suspended. A passenger in the vehicle was asked for her license, but it had been suspended as well.

Officers determined that Strunk was not driving under the influence, but his license had been revoked for a DUI in Tennessee. Strunk also had a warrant for his arrest in Scott County due to probation violation. Strunk was charged in Oneida with driving on a revoked license and failure to maintain lane, and was handed over to Scott County authorities.

Another incident saw an Oneida man charged with theft after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Oneida Walmart.

Eric Bradley Lay, 35, of a Grave Hill Road address, was cited on two charges of theft after being apprehended at the store on Dec. 23. According to a report, a Walmart loss prevention employee told police that Lay had been in the store a few days earlier and had stolen items, but had not been apprehended.

The report indicated that Lay had stolen items by taking the price tags off the items and replacing them with lower price tags. Lay allegedly told police that he did not have money for Christmas and was trying to get things for his kids.

On Dec. 20, an Oneida man was charged with public intoxication at Blue Ridge Apartments. According to a report, John G. Sexton, 53, was charged.

Finally, three people were cited following an alleged reckless driving incident on Christmas Day.

According to a report, Rylin Silcox, 32, of Oneida, Blaklee Davis, 21, of Robbins, and a third person who was under the age of 18 were stopped at Northtown Plaza after an officer saw the three vehicles speeding and driving recklessly on Alberta Street.

Both Silcox and Davis were driving Mustangs, and both had a small child in the back of their vehicle, according to the report. Allegedly, both men acknowledged that they had been driving recklessly, “almost to the point of racing.” Because of their honesty, and because it was Christmas, officers cited the drivers into court rather than arresting them.