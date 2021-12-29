35.7 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Looking ahead: Five things we can expect in 2022
Local News

Looking ahead: Five things we can expect in 2022

By Independent Herald
The future may be impossible to predict, but here are five things we can be reasonably sure will happen in 2022: Completion of I-75 project After six long years, motorists can have hope that the Caryville Mountain project on Interstate 75 will be completed this year. When the TN Dept. of Transportation began the construction […]

The future may be impossible to predict, but here are five things we can be reasonably sure will happen in 2022:

Completion of I-75 project

After six long years, motorists can have hope that the Caryville Mountain project on Interstate 75 will be completed this year.

When the TN Dept. of Transportation began the construction of a truck-climbing lane along the 4.6-mile stretch of interstate in Caryville, it was supposed to be a two-year project. But more than two years later, in October 2018, TDOT switched contractors, and Huntsville-based Twin K Construction took over the project.

Since that time, the project has been delayed by problems with a drainage system and state specifications that required most of a concrete retaining wall built prior to October 2018 to be demolished and reconstructed.

Last spring, TDOT announced a revised completion date of late 2021. However, that date — like the ones before it — has come and gone. TDOT has not publicly announced a new completion date, but progress is evident and the project is nearing its closing stages.

Election 2022

The August 2022 general election will be one of the largest ever in Scott County.

By design, the four-year election cycle that rolls around in 2022 is a big one. But every eight years, the election is even bigger because judicial offices are up for election. Additionally, this year will see an additional race on the ballot: Assessor of Property. The tax assessor’s office is the only county-wide office that is typically not on the ballot during this four-year cycle; however, it will be this year due to the death of Tony Sexton in December 2020.

The election will be held Aug. 4, with early voting from July 15 through July 30. Qualifying will begin on Feb. 7, and the qualifying deadline is April 7.

Road paving

The Scott County Road Department will begin a massive, two-year resurfacing project in the Spring of 2022, after County Commission approved a $10 million line of credit to fund the project in November.

Paving is slated to begin in March 2022, continuing through March 2024. There’s no timeline for which roads will be paved first, but Road Superintendent Kelvin King has released a list of 146 miles of roadway that he plans to tackle with the available funds.

Paint Rock paving

County roads won’t be the only roads being resurfaced in 2022. TDOT plans to pave a nearly nine-mile section of S.R. 456 from its intersection with S.R. 63 in Huntsville all the way to Oneida, with the project ending in the vicinity of Custom Greg’s near Pentecost Street.

There is no timeline on the start of work on the highway, but it is scheduled to be let for bids on May 7.

New bank opening

First National Bank’s new main office in Oneida will be open at some point this year. For now, construction is ongoing and FNB has not announced a targeted completion date. However, the original goal was for construction to be completed and the bank to be ready for occupancy in “early 2022.” The bank is under roof, although the exterior work is not entirely complete. The most recent advancements at the construction site include the beginning of paving for the parking area.

Once construction is completed, First National will move its operations from its current location at the intersection of Alberta Street and Bilbrey Avenue downtown. The old building will not be torn down; rather, FNB plans to sell it.

Independent Herald
