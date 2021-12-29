August 2022 election will be a big one in Scott County

Scott County’s general election in August 2022 will be an unusually large one, with almost every office on the ballot.

In addition to all county constitutional offices and most district seats, the August 2022 election is also on the 8-year election cycle for judicial offices — judges and the district attorney.

It won’t be long before the election begins to gain steam; the first day for candidates to pick up qualifying petitions is Monday, Feb. 7. The deadline for qualifying is Thursday, April 7, at noon.

The election will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, with early voting taking place from July 15 through July 30. The voter registration deadline is July 5.

Heightening interest in this year’s election is the fact that at least two county offices won’t have an elected incumbent on the ballot.

In the Trustee’s office, long-time incumbent Jimmy D. Byrd has announced that he is retiring and will not seek re-election.

In the Assessor of Property’s office, there is an incumbent who will be on the ballot, but Tiffany Jeffers is not an elected incumbent. She was appointed to the office by County Commission one year ago, following the death of Tony Sexton.

The Assessor of Property office typically doesn’t fall on the same four-year cycle as the other county offices; however, a special election is required this year since Sexton’s death vacated the office. That means whomever is elected in August will have to run again in August 2024.

Other county offices on the ballot include Register of Deeds and County Clerk. Both of those have first-term incumbents: Ashley N. Riseden and Felicia Bilbrey, respectively.

Circuit Court Clerk will be on the ballot; the incumbent is Donnie Phillips.

Then, of course, there are the three county offices that generate the most attention in any given election cycle: County Mayor, Sheriff and Road Superintendent. All three of those will feature incumbents who are seeking re-election: Jeff Tibbals, Ronnie Phillips and Kelvin King.

Additionally, all 14 seats on County Commission — two in each district — will be up for grabs. At least one of those, in the 2nd District, will not feature an elected incumbent who is seeking re-election.

Four of the seven seats on the Scott County Board of Education — in the 1st, 4th, 5th and 7th districts — will be on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Tommy Silcox, Kimberly Kidd, Esther Abbott and Derek Sexton.

In the Oneida Special School District, three of five seats will be on the ballot. Those are currently held by Jason Perry, Stuart Jones and Dorothy Watson.

Judicial races that will be on the ballot in August will include General Sessions Court Judge, where James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr. is the long-time incumbent. That is the only judicial race specific to Scott County. Others are 8th Judicial District races that also include Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress and Union counties. In the 8th District, races that are on the ballot will include Attorney General, Criminal Court Judge, Chancery Court Judge and Circuit Court Judge.

Those offices are currently held by Jared Effler, Shayne Sexton, Elizabeth Asbury and John McAfee, respectively.

The August 4 election will also be a state primary for November’s general election. The biggest race on the ballot this year will be governor, where Republican Bill Lee will be seeking a second term. There had been some speculation that Lee might face a primary challenge from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. That seems highly unlikely, however; Lee remains popular among Republicans, and Jacobs seems a more likely candidate for 2026.

Neither U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee will be on the ballot in 2022, nor will the State Senate seat in the 12th Senatorial District, which is held by Republican Ken Yager.

Other seats that will be on the ballot include U.S. House of Representatives in the 3rd District, which is currently held by Republican Chuck Fleischmann, of Chattanooga, and State Representative in the 38th District, which is currently held by Republican Kelly Keisling, of Byrdstown.