Scott County drops below 100 active covid cases

Covid-19 is once again surging in Tennessee, thanks to the arrival of the super-contagious omicron variant. But you wouldn’t know it by looking at the case numbers in Scott County.

Scott County on Tuesday dropped to 95 active cases of Covid-19, according to the TN Dept. of Health, marking the first time there have been fewer than 100 active cases of the virus here since Aug. 9.

Back then, in early August, the delta variant of Covid-19 was just reaching Scott County. Active cases had gone from 39 to 96 in the span of one week. Within three more weeks, there would be well over 300 active cases. The total number of active cases eventually topped out at over 500 in late September and has been above 100 ever since.

But the number of active cases has steadily declined in recent weeks, dropping from 172 on Dec. 10 to 116 on Dec. 24, then continuing to drop since then as the Dept. of Health reports lower numbers of new cases in Scott County.

Bucking a trend — for now

- Advertisement -

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported more than 6,000 new cases on Tuesday — a staggering number considering that as recently as Thanksgiving there were routinely fewer than 1,000 new cases being reported each day.

Part of Tuesday’s big number was likely due to a backlog of positive test results that accumulated over the Christmas holiday. Still, there were an average of 4,494 new cases reported each day in Tennessee for the past seven days, double the number of new cases reported each day for the seven days before that. There were about 42,000 active cases of Covid-19 in Tennessee on Tuesday, up from just under 25,000 a week ago.

The surge of new cases leaves little doubt that omicron has become firmly entrenched in the Volunteer State. Although most evidence suggests that omicron is a milder variant of Covid-19 than the original strain of the virus, the evidence also suggests that omicron is much more contagious than the original strain. That means transmission rates will likely increase, as sick people pass the virus on to others around them much more efficiently.

Because of that, health care experts say that hospitals will likely be filled to maximum capacity in much of the country in the weeks ahead. Already, the number of concurrent hospitalizations in Tennessee has risen to nearly 1,300. The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients is also on the rise in the East Tennessee region.

How accurate is the data?

State health authorities have warned that current data being reported by the Dept. of Health likely doesn’t reflect how much the virus is circulating within the state. This is due to the rise of home covid tests, which have increased in popularity and availability in recent months. If someone tests positive for covid using an over-the-counter test purchased at a pharmacy or other retail store, that case isn’t reported by the Dept. of Health unless that person chooses to seek medical care and is diagnosed with covid.

However, that caveat does not provide an explanation for why Scott County is managing to buck the statewide trend of increased covid cases; consumer-grade covid tests are widely available in all parts of the state.

A reflection of delta

- Advertisement -

A more likely explanation for why Scott County’s covid numbers are dropping at a time when the rest of the state is experiencing an increase in the prevalence of the virus can likely be found by examining the early days of the delta variant.

In late July, covid cases were beginning to surge across the rest of the state — including in neighboring counties like Campbell and Anderson — while the new strain of the virus took longer to reach Scott County. From July 19 to July 25, there were only eight new cases of covid reported in Scott County. During the same time span, there were an average of almost 1,300 new cases per day reported statewide, after there hadn’t been 1,000 or more cases reported in a single day since early May.

Once the delta variant did reach Scott County, the numbers increased here at a rate similar to the rest of the state.

Inside the numbers

For the week ending Tuesday, the testing positivity rate in Scott County was only about 8% — that is, fewer than 1 in 10 covid tests administered to someone returned positive for the virus. Statewide, testing positivity has soared to greater than 20% as omicron digs in.

The Dept. of Health reported 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Dec. 22. That same day, Scott County surpassed 6,000 total cases of the virus. Since then, however, there have been only 20 cases reported in five days.

The numbers indicate that a little more than 1 in 4 Scott Countians — just over 27% — have had covid since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those, 106 have been hospitalized, a number that has not changed since Dec. 2, and 89 have died.

- Advertisement -

Although the date a covid-related death is reported by the Dept. of health doesn’t necessarily reflect the date the death occurred, December has been the deadliest month of the pandemic in Scott County. The Dept. of Health has reported 23 covid deaths here since the month began. However, 15 of those were reported in one fell swoop on Dec. 22, as the state conducted a year-end data reconciliation, meaning that most of the 23 covid deaths that have been reported in Scott County this month likely occurred prior to December.

For the week ending Tuesday, 15% of new covid cases reported in Scott County were in school-aged children. Another Another 8% were in children ages four and under.

Breakthrough cases rise in Tennessee

The number of breakthrough Covid-19 cases in Tennessee is on the rise. Breakthrough cases refers to people who are fully vaccinated, yet contract the virus.

For the five-day period from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, for example, there were a total of 8,802 vaccinated people reported to have covid in Tennessee.

However, there were 15,892 non-vaccinated people reported to have covid during the same time frame. In other words, nearly twice as many non-vaccinated people were diagnosed with covid, even though roughly half of the population in Tennessee is vaccinated.

Ten of the 61 covid deaths reported in Tennessee during that time frame were breakthrough cases.