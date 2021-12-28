35.7 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Eye to the Sky: Rough weather ahead
Obituaries
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Rough weather ahead

By Ben Garrett

The Storm Prediction Center’s risk area for severe weather on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted two chances for severe weather in Tennessee over the next several days.

The first will be on Wednesday, when a Slight Risk for severe weather extends as far east as the Cumberland Plateau. The second will be on Saturday, when most of the state — including Scott County and the plateau — is in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

For perspective, a Slight Risk means there’s a 15% chance for severe weather.

Two severe weather days in late December isn’t exactly the norm … but, then, this hasn’t exactly been a normal December. As we’ve highlighted previously, this week will likely end with December 2021 going down as the second-warmest December on record in Scott County, trailing only 2015.

Wednesday

Let’s break it down into two separate days, beginning with Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office calls Wednesday’s severe weather threat “conditional.” Specifically, it will be dependent on just how much instability spreads north into Tennessee as a shortwave system moves across the mid Mississippi Valley and into the Great Lakes region.

As this happens, a weak surface low pressure system may develop closer to us — moving through Kentucky and into the Ohio Valley. That will help aid the chances for severe weather here in Tennessee, but this far east, the best chances will be to our south, along the southern plateau and into the southern valley.

If — and it’s a big if — the conditional threat plays out as it could, there may be a risk of storm cells Wednesday night that could produce damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes. But, again, that risk is primarily for areas to our south. Overall, the best chances for severe weather will be to our west.

The bottom line for Wednesday: we should be in the clear here on the northern plateau, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast, just in case the better dynamics trend further north than currently expected. Heavy rain will likely prove to be our biggest threat. As much as 1-3 inches of rain could fall across the region Wednesday and Wednesday night, although the heaviest amounts may be just south of us.

Saturday

There’s a risk for more widespread severe weather on Saturday, although it’s going to be difficult for meteorologists to nail down the extent of the risk until tomorrow’s system is out of the way.

One thing that is not going to happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning is we’re not going to see a new air mass ushered in. In other words, we’re going to remain very warm, with very moist air in place. And that’s going to set the stage for the potential for more storms as the next system rolls in this weekend.

There will be a few different pieces of energy that will impact our weather, creating rain chances that increase on Friday and continue into Saturday. It is Saturday evening that we could see a risk for severe weather, as a strong lower level jet develops as a colder air mass approaches. It’s not clear just how unstable the atmosphere can become this weekend, and that’s especially true because of all the rain that’s likely to be ongoing, beginning Friday. But wind shear will be considerably greater with the Saturday system than with the Wednesday system, and that’s what will create concern for potential severe weather.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threat this weekend. However, a secondary threat will be flooding. There isn’t much concern for flooding on Wednesday, simply because of how dry the ground is. But after the first system saturates things, another round of heavy rain this weekend will likely lead to some minor flooding issues.

The aftermath

Much colder weather moves in behind the second system on Saturday, and we’ll see a sharp change in our weather on Sunday. We may even drop into the teens by Monday morning.

There’s a chance that rain could change over to snow as the colder air moves in late Saturday night and Sunday. But don’t pay too much attention to the attention-mongers you see on Facebook promoting winter storm chances for this weekend. Significant snowfall is extremely unlikely. Some very minor accumulations are possible, but even that doesn’t appear very likely.

The biggest story for the first week of January will be the change to cooler weather, although we’ll begin warming up pretty quick. We could be back to 50° by Wednesday, and could even hit 60° by Thursday, ahead of the next cold front that will impact us by the end of next week.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Traffic violation leads to arrest, multiple charges

Independent Herald - 0
What began as a simple traffic violation turned into an arrest on a laundry list of charges last week, as an Oneida man was arrested for evading arrest, drug possession, tampering with evidence and other charges. It was one of several charges filed by Oneida Police Department in the last few days before Christmas.
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Severe weather should stay south on Wednesday

Ben Garrett - 0
There is a threat of severe weather in Tennessee today, but it continues to look like that threat will be south of the northern...
Read more
Local News

Looking ahead: Five things we can expect in 2022

Independent Herald - 0
The future may be impossible to predict, but here are five things we can be reasonably sure will happen in 2022: Completion of I-75 project After...
Read more
Local News

August 2022 election will be a big one in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
All county-wide offices, all judicial offices, and most district-level offices will be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election. The only county-wide office typically not on the ballot in this cycle is Assessor of Property; however, a special election will be required for that office, due to the death of incumbent Tony Sexton. That race, where appointed incumbent Tiffany Jeffers will seek election to the office, is one of two that do not involve elected incumbents. In the Trustee's office, long-time incumbent Jimmy D. Byrd has announced that he is retiring. Additionally, all judicial offices will be on the ballot in 2022. Qualifying will begin on Feb. 7.
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Clayton Orick, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Lenard “Clayton” Orick departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 68. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Millie Palfreyman, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Mildred Palfreyman, known as Millie to many people, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Ella Buttram, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Eldon (Ella) Sexton Buttram passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at her Helenwood home. She was 86. Life: Born in Scott County on Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Dennis McGhee, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Dennis Rolee McGhee, of the Paint Rock community of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak...
Read more
Obituaries

Athalene Davis, 95

Independent Herald - 0
Athalene Davis, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at McCreary County Nursing Home. She was 95. Life: Born Nov. 12, 1926 in...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Not just covid: Flu levels high in Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.
Read more

Year in Review: The Top 10 sports moments of 2021

Sports Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 calendar year didn’t see any state championships or state tournament appearances made by our local sports teams. Yet, it was still a...
Read more

Basketball: Scott falls to Monterey in frustrating finish to tournament

Scott Independent Herald - 0
At one point during Wednesday’s (Dec. 22) final game of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic, Scott High coach Jake Wright was so...
Read more

Latest News

Traffic violation leads to arrest, multiple charges

Local News Independent Herald - 0
What began as a simple traffic violation turned into an arrest on a laundry list of charges last week, as an Oneida man was arrested for evading arrest, drug possession, tampering with evidence and other charges. It was one of several charges filed by Oneida Police Department in the last few days before Christmas.
Read more

Update: Severe weather should stay south on Wednesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There is a threat of severe weather in Tennessee today, but it continues to look like that threat will be south of the northern...
Read more

Looking ahead: Five things we can expect in 2022

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The future may be impossible to predict, but here are five things we can be reasonably sure will happen in 2022: Completion of I-75 project After...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN