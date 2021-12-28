Eye to the Sky: Rough weather ahead

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted two chances for severe weather in Tennessee over the next several days.

The first will be on Wednesday, when a Slight Risk for severe weather extends as far east as the Cumberland Plateau. The second will be on Saturday, when most of the state — including Scott County and the plateau — is in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

For perspective, a Slight Risk means there’s a 15% chance for severe weather.

Two severe weather days in late December isn’t exactly the norm … but, then, this hasn’t exactly been a normal December. As we’ve highlighted previously, this week will likely end with December 2021 going down as the second-warmest December on record in Scott County, trailing only 2015.

Wednesday

Let’s break it down into two separate days, beginning with Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office calls Wednesday’s severe weather threat “conditional.” Specifically, it will be dependent on just how much instability spreads north into Tennessee as a shortwave system moves across the mid Mississippi Valley and into the Great Lakes region.

As this happens, a weak surface low pressure system may develop closer to us — moving through Kentucky and into the Ohio Valley. That will help aid the chances for severe weather here in Tennessee, but this far east, the best chances will be to our south, along the southern plateau and into the southern valley.

If — and it’s a big if — the conditional threat plays out as it could, there may be a risk of storm cells Wednesday night that could produce damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes. But, again, that risk is primarily for areas to our south. Overall, the best chances for severe weather will be to our west.

The bottom line for Wednesday: we should be in the clear here on the northern plateau, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast, just in case the better dynamics trend further north than currently expected. Heavy rain will likely prove to be our biggest threat. As much as 1-3 inches of rain could fall across the region Wednesday and Wednesday night, although the heaviest amounts may be just south of us.

Saturday

There’s a risk for more widespread severe weather on Saturday, although it’s going to be difficult for meteorologists to nail down the extent of the risk until tomorrow’s system is out of the way.

One thing that is not going to happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning is we’re not going to see a new air mass ushered in. In other words, we’re going to remain very warm, with very moist air in place. And that’s going to set the stage for the potential for more storms as the next system rolls in this weekend.

There will be a few different pieces of energy that will impact our weather, creating rain chances that increase on Friday and continue into Saturday. It is Saturday evening that we could see a risk for severe weather, as a strong lower level jet develops as a colder air mass approaches. It’s not clear just how unstable the atmosphere can become this weekend, and that’s especially true because of all the rain that’s likely to be ongoing, beginning Friday. But wind shear will be considerably greater with the Saturday system than with the Wednesday system, and that’s what will create concern for potential severe weather.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threat this weekend. However, a secondary threat will be flooding. There isn’t much concern for flooding on Wednesday, simply because of how dry the ground is. But after the first system saturates things, another round of heavy rain this weekend will likely lead to some minor flooding issues.

The aftermath

Much colder weather moves in behind the second system on Saturday, and we’ll see a sharp change in our weather on Sunday. We may even drop into the teens by Monday morning.

There’s a chance that rain could change over to snow as the colder air moves in late Saturday night and Sunday. But don’t pay too much attention to the attention-mongers you see on Facebook promoting winter storm chances for this weekend. Significant snowfall is extremely unlikely. Some very minor accumulations are possible, but even that doesn’t appear very likely.

The biggest story for the first week of January will be the change to cooler weather, although we’ll begin warming up pretty quick. We could be back to 50° by Wednesday, and could even hit 60° by Thursday, ahead of the next cold front that will impact us by the end of next week.