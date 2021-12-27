Year in Review: Top 10 stories of 2021

Any way you slice it, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic was the top story of 2021.

That’s not because it’s a story that engaged us. In fact, most readers likely cringe when they see another covid headline these days … trust us when we say we’re just as tired of writing them as you are of reading them.

But covid continued to grip our society in 2021, dictating many aspects of our lives. Of course, 2021 was much more “normal” than 2020 … most of us didn’t see our employers close their doors, restaurants were at full capacity, and students were in class far more than they weren’t. Yet, quarantines remained a fact of life, there was a nearly constant threat of our students’ classes being canceled, and we lost several ballgames as a consequence of covid.

The biggest impact of covid in 2021 continued to be those we lost to it. The year began with fewer than 30 Scott Countians having died of covid. As it ends, there have been 86 Scott Countians who have died of the virus. (That number is dated because it was released by the TN Dept. of Health on Dec. 23. It’ll almost certainly be higher as we approach New Year’s Eve and close out 2021 once and for all.) That means more Scott Countians have died of covid in 2021 than died in 2020. That’s mostly due to the delta variant — a mutation that made covid more of a threat to at-risk people after most of us were tired of hearing about it and had gone on with our lives.

As 2021 ends, the omicron variant is sweeping the nation. Covid has evolved to make itself even more infectious, which means we could possibly see waves of sickness that surpasses anything we’ve seen so far. The good news is that, as it has evolved, covid also appears to have weakened its lethality — which means that for more people who are infected, it may cause relatively mild illness. Still, just simply because of the sheer number of people who will be infected in the days and weeks ahead, we’re likely to see covid continue to dominate headlines for at least the first part of 2021, as cancelations and disruptions become an even bigger part of our immediate future.

2.) Burnt Mill Bridge destroyed

For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over Clear Fork withstood floods and the test of time — including major floods in 1929 and 1973.

But on March 28, the 110-year-old bridge was destroyed when half of it was ripped off the concrete pillar it rested on and swept away by flood waters after numerous thunderstorms combined to dump as much as eight inches of rain over the region.

Honey Creek Road was closed for a couple of days while TN Dept. of Transportation inspectors checked out the damage that was caused to the more modern bridge just downstream, damage that was incurred as the steel and wood from the old bridge was sent smashing into it by the rushing flood waters. Fortunately, the damage was determined to be minor, and the road reopened.

The Big South Fork River crested at an all-time high in the aftermath of the train of thunderstorms.

3.) Tornado strikes in Norma

The March flood that destroyed the Burnt Mill Bridge wasn’t the only wicked weather that made major headlines in 2021. Far from it, in fact. But another one that ranked as among the biggest stories of 2021 was the EF-2 tornadoes that struck Norma and Straight Fork on April 8 — just 10 days after that major flood.

The twin tornadoes were spawned by the same supercell as it trekked northeast from near Howard Day Road in Norma to just south of S.R. 63 in Straight Fork. Several homes were damaged, outbuildings were destroyed, and numerous trees were knocked down by the twisters. Hundreds were without power for the remainder of the day.

In Straight Fork, Scott County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tommy Silcox took shelter in a crawl space beneath his home as the tornado destroyed his garage and caused significant damage to the residence.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the tornadoes, which were the 11th and 12th recorded tornadoes in Scott County’s history.

4.) Murder-suicide linked to earlier murder

On June 5, two people died in a murder-suicide at the LaFollette Housing Authority projects off Litton Road in Oneida. Johnny Lee Litton, 48, killed Daniel Joshua Jenkins, 41, of Robbins by shooting him twice in the back after an argument over a stimulus check outside his mother’s apartment. Then, as police looked on, Litton confessed to the December 2019 murder of Andrew Sells in eastern Scott County before turning his gun on himself.

In August, a Scott County grand jury returned a rare posthumous indictment formally charging Litton with the murders of Jenkins and Sells. TBI investigators told the grand jury that Litton killed Sells by shooting him three times with a shotgun. Sells had been convicted and served a prison sentence for the New Year’s Day 2004 shooting death of Litton’s brother, Charles Litton.

5.) $10 million roads loan improved

Road maintenance is seldom a major story, at least in the grand scheme of things, but Scott County Commission’s approval of a $10 million note to pave numerous roads throughout the county will mark the single largest county roads project in this community in a number of years.

Although the Scott County Road Department’s request for the 20-year, $10 million note generated some controversy, it easily passed County Commission on Nov. 16 by votes of 10-1 and 11-1.

According to Road Superintendent Kelvin King, the $10 million will be used to pave 146 miles of roadway over the next 2.5 years. While King has pledged to pay for the note out of his department’s budget, commissioners absorbed liability for the loan with their vote. Should the road department renege on its agreement at any point in the next 20 years, repayment of the note will fall on the county’s taxpayers — which could mean a 9% increase to the county’s property tax rate.

6.) Ditney Trail woman killed in shooting

One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting in the Ditney Trail community on Oct. 25.

Crystal Kay Chambers, a 35-year-old mother of three, was killed in the shooting and was laid to rest six days later. Her father, Larry Chambers, was injured in the shooting.

To date, no arrest has been made in connection with the shooting, nor have charges been filed. It has been widely speculated within the community that Chambers’ ex-boyfriend shot her. However, the Independent Herald has since learned that is unlikely the case. Despite several requests from the IH, the TN Bureau of Investigation has not released further information about the shooting, except to say that it remains under investigation.

7.) Carjacking trial ends with guilty verdict

A jury needed less than an hour on Oct. 28 to return guilty verdicts against Amanda Phillips and Brandon Cody Phillips, the Anderson County siblings accused of stealing a car from an Oneida restaurant with two young children inside.

The March 24, 2020 incident saw Amanda Phillips climb into the driver’s seat of a vehicle left running outside the Mi Rancho restaurant on Alberta Street, and drive away as a horrified mother attempted to stop the vehicle. The mother was dragged for a short distance along the roadway. The incident prompted a large-scale manhunt before the vehicle was located — with the kids safe — a short time later.

Defense attorneys attempted to characterize the theft of the vehicle as mere joyriding — saying that Phillips took the vehicle without realizing the kids were inside. But the mother told police that she saw Phillips peering through the windows into the back seat where her children were present before climbing in and driving away.

The Phillips siblings have not been sentenced; that is scheduled for February. However, they each face lengthy prison sentences.

8.) TBI search for wanted man

A Robbins man — 43-year-old Philip Bowling — remains on the TN Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted list, and a reward is offered for his arrest.

Bowling is officially wanted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, as well as aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault after he approached his wife outside their Brimstone Road home and held her at gunpoint on July 5.

Bowling, who has struggled with addiction to prescription pain medication and has had multiple brushes with the law in recent months, left rehab shortly before confronting his wife. He escaped into the woods after law enforcement arrived on the scene and has not been seen since. Authorities warned at the time that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

9.) Jeffers appointed tax assessor

By a 12-2 vote, Scott County Commission in February appointed Tiffany Jeffers to the role of assessor of property to replace Tony Sexton, who was elected to the post in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 before falling ill with Covid-19 and dying in December 2020.

Jeffers, who had worked as deputy assessor of property under Sexton, was one of two candidates for the post, along with Sexton’s daughter, Heather Sexton. Her appointment is valid until August 2022, when the office will be on the general election ballot.

When Jeffers became assessor of property, it marked the first time ever that all three constitutional offices in the old county courthouse were held by women. Felicia Bilbrey is the county clerk, a post she was elected to in 2018 when she replaced her aunt, Pat Phillips. And Ashley Newport Riseden is the register of deeds, a post she was also elected to in 2018 when she replaced her former boss, Benjie Rector.

10.) Couple killed in accident

There were several traffic fatalities in Scott County in 2021. But a July 27 accident was especially tragic because it claimed the lives of two people, while seriously injuring a third.

Curtis Crabtree, 68, of Oneida, and his girlfriend, Gloria Leach, 68, of Robbins, were both killed in the predawn accident, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27 near the New River Bridge south of Huntsville.

Investigators with the TN Highway Patrol said the accident occurred when Crabtree’s 2006 Nissan Sentra, which was northbound on U.S. 27, crossed the center line and struck a southbound pickup truck.

Both Crabtree and Leach were killed instantly. The driver of the pickup truck, 42-year-old Daniel West of Helenwood, who was on his way to work in Oak Ridge, was seriously injured and airlifted to Knoxville, where he made a full recovery.