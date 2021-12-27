Year in Review: The Top 10 sports moments of 2021

The 2021 calendar year didn’t see any state championships or state tournament appearances made by our local sports teams. Yet, it was still a year filled with triumphs and personal accomplishments. Here are the 10 that stood out the most.

10.) Lambert heads to Williamsburg

In late April, Oneida football coach Tony Lambert announced that he was leaving the high school game to accept a position on Matt Rhymer’s staff at University of the Cumberlands.

The timing of Lambert’s announcement — just days before the start of spring practice — might have been surprising, but the announcement itself was not. It had long been expected that Lambert would eventually make the one to the college ranks; he had spoken more than once about the desire to coach with his friend and former colleague, Rhymer, at his alma mater.

Lambert left as the second-winningest coach in Oneida’s history, trailing only Jim May. In 12 years as a head coach, which included one season at Scott High, his teams never failed to make the playoffs. His tenure also included three years as defensive coordinator at Oneida (2005, 2006 and 2009), one year as defensive coordinator at Scott High (2010), and a lengthy tenure as defensive coordinator under Larry Kerr at Anderson County prior to his move to Oneida in 2005.

The year ends with Lambert serving as interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands. Rhymer announced his resignation earlier this month. Meanwhile, Lambert’s successor at Oneida, Jimmy May, led the Indians to a state quarterfinal appearance in his first year as head coach.

9.) Scott softball’s big win

In the top of the seventh inning against Kingston in the District 4-AA tournament, Scott High senior Julia Butts turned in what was probably the biggest swing of her high school career on May 12.

Trailing by one and down to their final two outs, the Lady Highlanders had loaded the bases against their arch rival. Kingston’s coach had just told his outfield to move up. “We haven’t been burned by a deep ball all night,” he said. And he was right.

But on a 1-1 pitch, Butts cranked one to near the wall in deep right field, just over the outstretched glove of a retreating Kingston outfielder, scoring three runs and giving Scott High the lead.

It was a pivotal moment in a marathon game that stretched nearly three hours and deep into the night before ending at 11 p.m.

Butts finished with four RBIs and scored four runs on a 4 of 5 batting effort, and was the game’s hero. Just before the game, Butts had become the first athlete from Scott High in years to be named all-district in three different sports (she was also all-district in soccer and basketball her senior season).

Minutes later, Butts’ younger sister, Kaitlyn Butts, snagged a pop-up from her second base position, securing the upset win and setting off a major celebration for the Lady Highlanders.

8.) A triple overtime affair

Normally, these “Top 10 big moment” lists wouldn’t include losses for our local teams. But Scott High’s triple overtime thriller with Kingston in the District 4-AA semifinals last season was such an epic battle that it’s hard to leave it off the list.

Kingston had defeated the Highlanders three times already, including a blowout in the district semifinals. But in front of a packed house and in a ruckus environment, the Yellow Jackets saw the Highlanders on the cusp of a substate appearance in the regional elimination game.

Scott High had multiple opportunities to win the game. They had the final possession of regulation. They shot two free throws with a two point lead and under 10 seconds remaining in the first overtime. They could’ve iced it with free throws in the second overtime.

Through it all, Kingston continued to come up with buckets when it needed them most, keeping the game alive and eventually winning in the third OT. Trey Morrow had one of the best games of his career, scoring 34 points and hitting tough shot after tough shot to keep his team in it. But at the end of the night, it was Kingston that advanced in what many people called the best high school game they had ever seen. The Yellow Jackets would go on to advance to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

7.) Diamond Tribe wins a title

For the first time in six years, Oneida hoisted a District 3-A championship plaque in baseball on May 11, when the Indians upset top-seeded Coalfield 5-3 in the championship game.

The Indians overcame a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, then added two more runs in the fifth and held on to defeat the Yellow Jackets for the second time in three tries on the season.

The district championship came in just Chad McDowell’s second year as head coach. After the Indians started the 2019 season 3-16 en route to a 6-18 finish and a first-round tournament exit, McDowell was named the program’s head coach. The Indians were much improved in 2020 and appeared to be in the running for a district title, but Covid-19 cut the season short.

With the win, the Indians were 24-6 in two seasons under McDowell, including 19-5 in 2021.

The district championship was Oneida’s first since they won three consecutive district championships under Shawn West from 2013 to 2015, each time defeating Oakdale in the championship game. They also advanced to the state tournament in that 2015 season, and made a return trip to the district championship game in 2016.

The championship win was Oneida’s 10th consecutive victory. During that stretch, they out-scored their opponents by a combined 87-15, for an incredible postseason run.

6.) Back to substate for Lady Indians

Cumberland Gap was supposed to be unbeatable in 2021 — at least in District 3-A and Region 2-A.

Indeed, the Panthers looked invincible in the regular season, defeating Oneida 6-3.

But then came the postseason, and everything changed.

First, Oneida defeated its soccer nemesis 5-4 to win the district championship on the road.

Then, the Lady Indians beat the Panthers at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Oct. 21 to win the region championship.

Kamryn Kennedy scored a hat trick to lift the Lady Indians to the 5-3 win. That was a story in and of itself. The junior had suffered a serious off-the-field accident in 2020; there was initially some thought that her soccer playing days might be over.

Yet, on a foggy October night against her team’s biggest rival, Kennedy scored the Lady Indians’ first goal and its last two, twice answering after Cumberland Gap had pulled to within one.

It was Oneida’s second win over its nemesis in an eight-day span, and it sent the Lady Indians to the substate for a fifth consecutive season.

“I think we made a statement tonight and last Thursday that we were to be included in the conversation,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said of his team twice beating Cumberland Gap. “We have a good program in our own right.”

5.) Scott wins SFPT tournament

For the second time in three years, Scott High won the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic at Oneida on Dec. 22.

But it wasn’t just that the Highlanders won the tournament for a second straight try (it was canceled in 2020); it was the manner in which they won it.

After losing to Powell just two weeks earlier, the Highlanders dominated the Panthers in the championship game, winning 72-51 in a game that was never really close after the first quarter.

Prior to that game, Scott High had defeated Oneida, 61-47, and had also pulled out a win over Woodberry-Forest, a private school from Virginia that had entered the tournament as the favorite to win it.

For a Highlander team that had lost three games in six outings heading into the tournament, it felt like the big win over Powell was a sort of get-back-on-track sort of game. Trey Morrow finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists.

4.) Oneida knocks off Monterey

On senior night at Jim May Stadium, Oneida sent shock waves through Tennessee Class 2A football with a 20-13, upset win over Monterey to claim a share of the Region 2-2A championship.

The Wildcats had entered the game as a significant favorite, but Caden Rector hit McLorne Love on a 61-yard touchdown pass to start the game, the Indians recovered a Monterey fumble two plays later and turned it into a 12-yard touchdown run by TJ Meredith, and went on to pull off the win.

Monterey owned the stat sheet, but the Indians owned the scoreboard. Meredith had a 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that might well have been the play of the game, giving the Indians a 20-6 lead at a time when the Wildcats seemed to have all the momentum.

The win allowed Oneida to host a first round playoff game — against Happy Valley, as it turned out — and avoid a long road trip to upper East Tennessee to face a Top 10 opponent in the opening round. The Indians would use that momentum to eventually knock off heavily-favored South Greene on the road in the second round before finally falling to Hampton in the quarterfinals.

3.) Oneida-Scott showdown

It might seem a little weird to include a Christmas tournament game this high on the list. The Highlanders’ 61-47 win over Oneida doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things; no game that’s played in December ever means a whole lot, especially one that is played between non-district foes.

But don’t tell those who packed out OHS Gymnasium that this game was meaningless. It was a standing-room-only crowd, several hundred people over capacity. The number of people there — it was the best-attended basketball game of the entire calendar year for either Scott High or Oneida — showed just how much it mattered. The crowd showed up hoping to see a good game, and they weren’t disappointed. Scott High jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter, but then Oneida fought back, trailing by single digits early in the fourth quarter.

Trey Morrow scored 29 points for Scott High. Jacob Perry knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 for Oneida. Mason Keeton and Rylin Duncan each scored 12, and Luke West scored 10.

After the game, Oneida head coach Jacob King said it was a showdown between two potential state tournament teams. King said he felt like Scott High is good enough to make it to Murfreesboro, and he feels like his team is, too.

2.) Region champs…again

For the second consecutive year, and the third time in five years, Oneida’s Lady Indians won the Region 2-A championship by defeating Tellico Plains 59-51.

The Bears entered the game undefeated on the season, and were expected by many to defeat Oneida even though the game was being played at OHS Gymnasium. But Oneida, which had won 21 consecutive games against region opponents during the 2020-2021 season, saw Jacey Manis and Gracie Martin each score 15 points, while sophomore Kelsey Pike added 13 to help power her team to the big win.

The Lady Indians already knew they had advanced to the substate for a third consecutive season. But with the win, they earned a right to host that substate game for a second straight year, and did so against Cloudland three days later.

And now we cheat a little for the top moment on the list, splitting it between two separate moments and two spectacular individual accomplishments:

1a.) Kolby Morgan’s big boot

Kolby Morgan had scholarship offers, including Division I scholarship offers. He turned them down to walk on at the University of Tennessee, a decision he made before Jeremy Pruitt was fired as the Vols’ head coach, and a decision he stuck to after Josh Heupel was hired.

And in just his third game as a 19-year-old true freshman, Morgan had a Neyland Stadium crowd of 80,000 people buzzing with a booming 55-yard punt in the second quarter of a game against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18.

Morgan wasn’t the first person from Scott County to play in Neyland Stadium, and he wasn’t the first to play for the Vols. But when he stepped onto the turf of Shields-Watkins Field on Sept. 18, he became the first player to actually contribute in a Vols’ uniform. And he busted down the door with his 55-yard punt.

Morgan was punting in place of the injured Paxton Brooks. His first punt was a 35-yard kick. His second was a 55-yard boot, all of it in the air, that was downed at Tennessee Tech’s 5-yard-line. It was not an average kick for a walk-on true freshman who is in the game because coaches don’t have any other choice. It was the kind of punt that college All-Americans make, including guys like Dustin Colquitt, who punted at Tennessee before going on to the NFL and becoming a Super Bowl winner.

On the Vol Network, color analyst Pat Ryan was impressed. “He kicked that to Oneida!” Ryan exclaimed.

With that kick, a lot of Tennessee fans — including some beyond Oneida — were suddenly asking themselves: Might Kolby Morgan be the punter of the future? After all, Brooks is a senior, and Morgan is currently the only other punter the Vols have on the roster.

Only time will tell.

1b.) Top 3 finish for Morrow

On Feb. 11, Scott High junior Trey Morrow was named a Mr. Basketball finalist — along with Greeneville junior Jakobi Gillespie and Bolivar Central senior Toris Woods, who eventually won the award — in Class 2A.

Morrow, who had been named District 4-AA’s most valuable player one day earlier, was revealed as a finalist for the coveted Mr. Basketball award and in the process became the first player from Scott County to ever finish as a Mr. Basketball finalist … and that includes some good ones, like Scott High’s Rusty Yaden and Kyle Keeton, and Oneida’s Donald Sexton and Rodney Dale West.

Morrow averaged 27 points and 10.2 rebounds per game as a junior. By the time he was named a Mr. Basketball finalist, he had recorded a double-double in 58 out of 85 career high school games.