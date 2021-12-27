Year in Review: It was a wild ride from mother nature in 2021

This time last year, we summed up 2020’s weather like this: Calm and uneventful.

The same can hardly be said for 2021, a year in which the weather was seldom normal, and hardly boring.

From tornadoes to floods to snow and ice, 2021 delivered a little bit of everything from a weather perspective … and, in more than one instance, it was one for the record-books.

That’s most especially true for March 28, a day that saw the historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flooding after torrential rains swept through Scott County. A series of relentless thunderstorms dumped as much as eight inches of rain in their wake, pushing the Big South Fork stream flow to an all-time high and ripping half of the old bridge over Clear Fork from the concrete pillars it rested on.

Today, the steel and wood from the old bridge can still be seen along the river downstream from Burnt Mill Ford. The bridge, built in 1911 as a single-lane, steel-structure bridge with wood plank flooring, had withstood major floods, including the historic flood of 1929 and another significant flood in 1973.

The streamflow on Clear Fork at the USGS water gauge just downstream from the bridge peaked at 36,000 cubic feet per second at 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of March 28, just a few hours after the bridge was swept away. The norm for that time of year is less than 1,000 cfs. When the river crested at 20.61 ft., it was the second-highest crest on record at Burnt Mill, trailing only the March 13, 1929 flood, when the river crested at 22.1 ft.

On the whole, 2021 was yet another wet year for our region. As the Independent Herald reported in May, new 30-year data from the National Weather Service shows that Scott County is much wetter than it used to be, with significantly more annual rainfall. In fact, Scott County can expect nearly five more inches of rain, on average, than it could just 10 years ago.

But 2021 was wet even by the new standards. As of Monday, 60.88 inches of rainfall had been recorded in Oneida, with several more inches of rain expected before the year officially ends on Friday. The wettest year on record is 2015, when 72.55 inches of rain were recorded in Oneida.

Even with the massive March flood, Scott County’s 2021 rainfall was at or slightly below average until late August. We saw several inches of rain in a single day on Aug. 31. Then, on Oct. 4, we saw several inches more. Those two events — both during what is traditionally our dry season — pushed our annual rainfall total well above average.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just rain that made headlines in 2021. Just 10 days after that destructive March flood, tornadoes ripped through eastern Scott County. The April 8 tornadoes — two of them; one in Norma and the other in Straight Fork — were both spawned by the same supercell, and both were rated EF-2 by the National Weather Service. They were just the 11th and 12th recorded tornadoes in Scott County’s history.

In Oneida, weather enthusiast Kevin Acres paused along North Lake Drive on his way home to take a picture of the supercell south of Huntsville. On Facebook, the Independent Herald warned that a tornado was likely occurring or imminent.

Within minutes after that, reports of confirmed tornado sightings and damage began to come in. The first tornado touched down near Howard Day Road in Norma, crossing Norma Road before lifting. The road was completely blocked by debris, and all of the Norma and Smokey Junction communities were left without power.

Just seconds later, another tornado touched down in the Straight Fork community, just south of S.R. 63. It caused damage to several homes, but no injuries, before lifting.

It had already been a wild start to the year, weather-wise. On Feb. 7, up to eight inches of snow fell across Scott County, the largest snowfall in at least five years. Hundreds of homes were left without power by the wet, heavy snow, which broke tree limbs and collapsed power lines throughout Scott and Morgan counties.

And just eight days later, on Feb. 15, an ice storm brought more power outages and multiple rounds of deteriorating road conditions to the region. The Pine Hill neighborhood was impacted the worst, while the West Oneida area also saw damaging ice accumulations.

At least from a temperature standpoint, the 2021 calendar year was more or less normal. There were a few record-breaking temperatures along the way, but no long stretches of extremely hot or extremely cold temps.

That, of course, doesn’t necessarily apply to December, which will go down as the second-warmest December on record in Oneida. But, overall, 2021 won’t even break the Top 25 warmest years in Oneida, which is mostly attributable to a pleasant summer that was not too unusually hot.