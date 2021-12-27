Year in Review: Six moments that made us smile in 2021

Not all the news was doom-and-gloom in 2021.

It never is, in any year. Even in the worst of times, there are people who go above and beyond to make our community a better place to live. Here are six such times that happened in 2021. This isn’t a comprehensive list; just a few of the moments that made us smile.

Giving the gift of family time

“Technology can be great, but there is nothing better than a good board game filled with laughter and fun.”

That’s how Fairview Elementary School kindergarten teacher Shelly Cash worded her request to the community to step up and donate board games for Fairview’s youngest students.

The goal of the school’s kindergarten teachers — which includes Rebecca Pennington along with Cash — was to see all 30 students gifted with a board game, so that they could spend quality time with their parents and siblings over the Christmas break, while home from school.

Cash suggested games like Connect Four, Guess Who, Candy Land, Operation, Monopoly, Uno, Scrabble, and other classics. Contributors weren’t asked to wrap the games; the teachers at Fairview said they would pitch in and take care of the gift-wrapping.

The Facebook post made by Cash was shared more than a dozen times, and donations began to flow — from both inside and outside Scott County. In less than two weeks, it had become apparent that far more than 30 games were going to be donated. So, teachers at Fairview changed their goal: to collect enough games so that there would be enough for every family in the school to take one home.

When all was said and done, the school’s faculty and staff spent an entire day wrapping nearly 250 board games — yes, enough for each family represented inside the school.

Feeding the masses

It has become a tradition at RaeZack’s: Each Thanksgiving, while most families are enjoying down time with their loved ones, the restaurant’s owners — Dan and Michelle King — will gather with their own families, their employees, and volunteers at their store, where they’ll spend the holiday preparing and serving Thanksgiving dinners to all who want them, absolutely free of charge.

Two years ago, when Michelle King talked her husband into serving the free turkey-and-dressing dinners for the first time, more than 300 showed up. Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic when the restaurant’s dining room was closed and the orders had to be carried out, more than 400 meals were served.

This year, King said, she wanted to serve more than 500. And her wish came true. Almost 600 people showed up to have Thanksgiving dinner with the Kings and their team of helpers.

Dan and Michelle hope the event continues to grow. They want to eventually serve thousands of people on Thanksgiving, providing meals to anyone who needs someone to share a meal with on the holiday.

Running for remembrance

On Sept. 11, 2003, Oneida runner Trinity Smith did something that was rather impromptu: he picked up a flag and started running through town as a way to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had occurred two years earlier.

Eighteen years later, Smith is still running. And on Sept. 11, Smith and his friends marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by completing 267 miles in honor of the victims of those attacks. For his part, Smith ran in full firefighter turnout gear, a dangerous and even life-threatening task in the early September heat. His reasoning is simple: Firefighters who were responding to the World Trade Center after the planes were flown into the building were dressed in turnout gear as they raced up the stairs in search of victims who needed help. So he will do the same to honor them and remember the ones who didn’t make it out.

This year was different, and not just because it was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Just before he began his first lap shortly after sunrise on the morning of Sept. 11, Smith learned that his grandmother, Mona, had died at the age of 90.

But he ran anyway. And by the end of that hot September day, Smith had completed 22 miles. As has become tradition, the final lap, after the sun had set, was marked by a first responders parade, with police officers and firefighters escorting Smith and his fellow runners back to the start/finish line. And, as has become the case ever year, Smith needed medical attention as he nearly collapsed at the finishing line, pushing himself to the brink of complete exhaustion.

Raising money for a cause

When Oneida Middle School Special Education Teacher Houston Byrd died in December 2020, his death shocked his family, coworkers and the community. But they’ve teamed up to turn tragedy into a good cause.

Before his death, Byrd spearheaded efforts to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for an all-inclusive playground at the school, so that his special needs students could play alongside their peers and classmates without limitations. The playground had long been a dream of the school’s principal, Kelly Chitwood, whose sister, Amy Martin, spearheaded successful fundraising efforts for a similar all-inclusive playground at Oneida City Park.

Since Byrd’s death, the playground has been named in his honor — Byrdi’s Playground — and the school and community have undertaken a variety of fundraising efforts to make it possible.

One of those was at the 95th Scott County Fair in August, where the Fairest of the Fair committee urged attendees to support their favorite pageant contestants by donating to the playground.

By the end of the fair, more than $3,000 had been raised for Byrdi’s Playground, with Byrd’s daughter — Marklee — presenting a check to Chitwood as his family looked on.

An extra-special twist: Marklee herself was the very first Fan Favorite recipient, winning the award as a contestant in the Little Miss Junior pageant on Aug. 7. Other Fan Favorites through the week included Makenna Ellis, Jayilee Coffey, Lauren Stephens and Kaelyn Jones.

Sister power

To say it was a big week at the fair for the Montgomery family in August might be to put it mildly.

Railey Montgomery was crowned Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair on Monday, Aug. 9. The daughter of Michael and Amy Montgomery of Huntsville — who own The Barn at Magnolia Acres event venue — Railey’s win in the pageant might not have been especially unique in its own right.

But on the very next night, Railey’s older sister, Alexis, was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair by an entirely separate panel of independent judges.

Nine-year-old Railey is a third grade student at Huntsville Elementary and was chosen from a field of 15 contestants, while 11-year-old Alexis is a sixth grade student at Huntsville Middle and was chosen from a field of 13 contestants.

Helping those who can’t help you

If you want a feel-good story, you don’t have to look any further than Scott County’s Randy Byrge.

Byrge himself is a feel-good story. A former drug addict, Byrge has been transparent about both his addiction and his recovery, inspiring countless others as he now serves as a recovery specialist who helps people who are fighting the same battle he fought. And, along the way, there have been a number of feel-good stories.

Just one of those stories came earlier this year, when a Scott County man who had been addicted to drugs for years went to rehab at Roloff Home Ministries in Texas, and returned nine months later to start a new life in Oneida.

There was just one problem: The man had absolutely nothing to his name.

“It had gotten to the point that he didn’t have a couch to sleep on, he didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Byrge said. “All of his resources had run out. He had absolutely nothing.”

So Byrge turned to Facebook, and to what he affectionately refers to as his “But God Army.”

“We just said, ‘Hey, does anybody want to do something for somebody who can’t do anything for you?’” Byrge said.

As it turned out, a lot of people did.

“Me and my 66-year-old dad were out picking up couches, love seats, recliners, all the way down,” Byrge said. “Some people didn’t have money, but they came in and helped us. Some people said, ‘Hey, what about food? He’s not working; can we stock his refrigerator up?’”

It got to the point that Byrge had to take down the Facebook post because the responses were simply overwhelming. And when the man got home from Texas, he found a welcome befitting someone who was returning from war.

“This man, when he came home and he seen this place (he has to live), he cried,” Byrge said. “Because he’s got a home. He’s got somewhere to lay his head down. A nice comfortable place.”

The key, Byrge said, is that nobody expected anything in return for their generosity. They simply wanted to help. You don’t find that just anywhere. But you can find it in Scott County, Tenn.