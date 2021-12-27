33.2 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Not just covid: Flu levels high in Tennessee
Local News

Not just covid: Flu levels high in Tennessee

By Independent Herald
Updated:

It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.

During the first winter of the coronavirus pandemic, the flu became almost an afterthought. Unfortunately, it looks like the seasonal virus is making a return this winter, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is reporting high levels of flu-like illness in Tennessee.

For reasons researchers don’t fully understand — but that likely include the mitigation efforts that were intended to slow down the spread of Covid-19 — the Winter of 2020-2021 featured the lowest level of flu activity on record in the United States.

This year, though, flu cases are increasing right on schedule, flooding physicians’ offices and medical clinics with patients in several states, including Tennessee.

The CDC reported Monday that the level of flu-like illness is high in seven states and the District of Columbia. In addition to Tennessee, high levels of flu-like illness are being reported in Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Kansas and New Mexico. Moderate levels of flu-like illness are being reported in 13 additional states.

Two children have died of the flu so far this flu season. During last year’s unusually calm flu season, only one child died. Two years ago, 199 children died of flu, and 144 children died of the virus the year before that.

While an unusually large percentage of Americans took the flu vaccine last year, amid worries over coronavirus, the CDC has reported that the number of flu vaccinations being administered has tapered off this year. The CDC recommends that everyone aged six months or older receive the vaccine annually.

The effectiveness of flu vaccines vary from year to year, as researchers attempt to make educated guesses as to which flu strains will be dominant. They’re generally less effective than covid vaccines have proven to be. Early fears harbored by some experts are that this year’s flu vaccine will be less effective than usual, due to the unusually low flu activity last year making it more difficult to predict which strain of the flu virus will be dominant this year.

With omicron expected to cause another wave of covid infections throughout the U.S. this winter and push hospitals to the brink once more, medical experts are worried that the additional burden of flu patients who are seriously ill will further hinder health care facilities.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

