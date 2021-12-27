Georgia murder suspect apprehended in Scott County

HELENWOOD — A man wanted in connection with a weekend murder in Georgia was apprehended in Scott County Monday evening.

Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, was taken into custody at a residence on Simpson Road in Helenwood at around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

Wiseman, who had been described by authorities as armed and dangerous, was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred Sunday morning in Chatsworth, Ga., which is east of Dalton and north of Atlanta. The victim has been identified as Joshua Dewayne Petty, 42, of Chatsworth. Wiseman is accused of shooting Petty around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, following an argument between the two men.

News broke Sunday afternoon that Wiseman had been spotted in McMinn County in Tennessee. There, authorities had received information that Wiseman was tied to a business in the Englewood area, north of Chattanooga. As they investigated, Wiseman was allegedly spotted with his sister, Jessica Jenkins, in a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder. Following a short pursuit, Wiseman let his sister out of the vehicle and disappeared into Monroe County. Jenkins was taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office determined that Wiseman had been taken by a relative from Monroe County to Scott County.

That was the end of reports about Wiseman’s whereabouts until late Monday evening, when Phillips announced that Wiseman had been apprehended without incident.

According to the sheriff, a team of four agencies — consisting of local, state and federal authorities — worked together to apprehend Wiseman at the Simpson Lane residence.

Involved in the apprehension were the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Reportedly, local authorities were able to track down Wiseman’s wherabouts during an investigation after he received a ride from multiple people and was dropped at multiple random locations.

Simpson Road is located off Helenwood Detour Road,

- Advertisement -

Wiseman is currently being held at the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville, where he will await extradition back to Murray County, Ga.